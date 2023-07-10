Why do I always wake up coughing?

Whenever I sleep or dose off (it does not matter where), I wake up coughing and this usually lasts for minutes. I have sought medical attention but nothings seems to work. What could be the problem? Ekochu

Dear Ekochu,

When anything irritates or tries to block the lower breathing system (throat and lungs), the body employs automatic coughing to dislodge and flush clean the areas affected by the offending irritant or substance.

These irritants or substances may include germs, substances we are allergic to, food particles, mucus and substances likely to damage the airway such as stomach acid, among others.

Lying down may cause acid from the stomach to go into the throat (acid reflux), hence causing the cough. This acid reflux may especially be related to peptic ulcers, obesity and having part of the stomach appearing in the chest, (hiatus hernia).

Losing weight, if one is obese, treating peptic ulcers and the hiatus hernia will stop the acid reflux and coughing when one lies down. Propping the head and upper body up with extra pillows may further reduce acid reflux.

People with allergies, especially accompanied by a paranasal sinus problem will also cough when they lie down due to the mucus in the sinuses dripping down into the throat (post-nasal-drip), hence irritating it and causing cough. Preventing allergies and treating the para-nasal sinusitis will help stop the problem.

Since many things may lead to coughing when one lies down, visit your doctor to help you identify the cause so that it can be eliminated.

Am I abnormal?

You have always said it is normal for a man to get an erection at night or wake up with one. However, this does not happen to me. Does this mean I have a problem? KW

Dear KW

Nocturnal penile erections or night time automatic erections, occur during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep (the phase during which we dream) at a time when certain areas of the brain concerned with erections are activated.

Our automatic type of nervous system called the parasympathetic nervous system involved in sexual arousal is very active when we are asleep, hence leading to about four erections at night during REM sleep. However, with a rise in the supportive male hormone testosterone in early morning, it is not surprising that men with normal brain to penis nerve channels and normal arteries to the penis may wake up with a morning erection.

A morning erection is normal, but some people, who are also normal in every way may not get it. That said, if one has erectile dysfunction (impotence), the morning erections may disappear, just as when one has disease complications that affect the nerves and arteries (such as diabetes).

Other causes may include drugs such as those for high blood pressure and old age (because it may affect nerves, reduce arterial blood flow or reduce testosterone levels among others).