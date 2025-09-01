Why do I get an infection when I sleep with my husband?

Women unlike men use toilets while sitting on toilet seats. The fear here then is risking infections from dirty seats or a splash from dirty toilet water.

Unless the urethra gets in contact with the toilet seat or the water from the dirty toilet splashes on the urethral opening, dirty toilets are unlikely to lead to urinary tract infections (UTI).

What is true however, is that, the fear to use dirty toilets and holding on to urine is more likely to risk a woman UTI. Many women even think that UTI is sexually transmitted just because UTI is most common in women who are sexually active.

“Honeymoon cystitis” which is a bladder infection related to sexual activity after long periods of female abstinence or in newlyweds, may happen due to transfer of germs from the anal area to the urethra and this that may happen even when a man has used a condom or not is still not taken to be sexually transmitted.

UTI mostly happens to women because naturally they have the urethral opening almost next to the anus hence risking contamination of the urethra leading to a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). I do not know how old you are, but post-menopausal women are prone to UTI because low levels of Oestrogen hormones lead to thinning out the urethral muscles which apart from the reduced acidity of the vaginal canal risk one recurrent UTI.

Many people clean toilets with various chemicals, some corrosive risking reactions to the contact parts which may be mistaken for STDs and UTI. Whereas UTI may not be transmitted by dirty toilets, it is prudent when one visits toilets to limit touching surfaces as much as possible and wash hands with soap and water in the washrooms and at a tap outside of the toilets.

Prevention of UTI includes taking lots of fluids and passing lots of urine, answering the urge to pass urine, and wiping from front to back after a long or short call.

The use of intravaginal oestrogens may help prevent UTI in post-menopausal women.