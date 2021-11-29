Why do I get diarrhoea after taking alcohol?

By  Dr Vincent Karuhanga

  • The body has its ways of trying to eliminate any substance it deems toxic by vomiting or through diarrhoea. Alcohol, especially if taken in large amounts on an empty stomach may irritate the digestive system, leading to failure to absorb food and water resulting in diarrhoea. 

I occasionally take alcohol and although I have not had any problems before, nowadays, even small amounts cause diarrhoea. Why?  Amos

