Why do I get piles during my period?

I get two small painless boils in my anus during my period, which disappear a week after the period. What can I do to stop them? Christine

Dear Christine

Periods can be pleasurable for women who do not want to get pregnant. For many others, periods can be unpleasant because they may bring on symptoms such as headaches, mood changes, or even menstrual acne.

Progesterone is a hormone produced in larger amounts in the latter half of the menstrual cycle, after ovulation. In some women, it may slow down the intestines, leading to constipation, which in turn may cause piles (small swellings in the anus).

When the constipation eases after the period, the piles may disappear on their own without treatment. Taking adequate amounts of water, fruits and vegetables while avoiding foods that lead to constipation such as bread before and during your period routinely eases constipation to prevent the piles.

Anal swellings related to periods may be due to having a membrane like that inside the womb (in the pelvis) which bleeds when a woman has her period. The blood, which is then retained will lead to anal swellings related to periods.

This condition called endometriosis can have complications including infertility and painful periods or sex.