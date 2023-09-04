Why do I get sleepy after eating?

In school, I would always dose off in class after eating posho and beans for lunch. I do not eat these foods anymore but still feel so sleepy immediately I eat any food. What could be the problem? Bagonza

Dear Bagonza,

Humans have an in -built “vigilance signalling system” that keeps them awake and alert when hungry and helps them locate and acquire food. When one eats, the signals wane, resulting in feeling sleepy.

The parasympathetic nervous system allowing one to feed, rest and breed may become more active when one is most vulnerable to sleep (in the afternoon), hence sleeping more, usually after an afternoon meal.

When one eats, the amount and type of food may influence sleepiness. A heavy breakfast may not make one doze off soon after eating because at the time, one’s activity hormones such as cortisol are at their highest. However, one eating a heavy meal in the afternoon, a time when the sleep cycle is more active will feel sleepy.

The amount of food eaten must be digested and absorbed into the blood for utilisation. In this case, a lot of blood has to be used by the digestive system, leaving the brain short on blood. The brain also has to suspend some of its wakefulness activities, leaving many napping after eating.

A hot afternoon, which affords one more blood to the body periphery for temperature regulation can further limit blood supply to the brain, causing one to feel sleepy after eating in the afternoon.

One when eats, the food, when digested, releases a lot of sugar, which is followed by the release of high amounts of insulin, which leads to increased brain serotonin and melatonin levels resulting in sleepiness. Foods rich in proteins with an amino acid tryptophan such as meat, poultry, eggs, fish, spinach, cheese and soybeans can also send one napping since tryptophan can be converted into serotonin, and then into melatonin.

It could be that as a student, you would not sleep enough as a result of reading late in the night and this could have contributed to your feeling sleepy. The posho and beans eaten would cause a release of glucose and then insulin. Being older, there are more causes of sleepiness that just the food you consume.

To avoid sleeping after a meal, improve your sleeping habits by engaging in regular physical exercise. You should also avoid napping during the day since this can contribute to loss of sleep in the night and feeling sleepy after eating.