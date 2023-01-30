Why do I need a crown?

A dental crown is a tooth-shaped ‘cap’ that is placed over a tooth to cover it and restore its shape, size, strength and improve its appearance.

A crown is an artificial tooth-like material made for teeth that are compromised. A compromised tooth is one which cannot withstand the chewing force in the mouth without breaking either partly or completely.

A dental filling is designed to repair a small portion of your tooth that has been damaged by decay, while a crown restores your entire tooth. A crown allows you to protect your natural tooth structure and your root without losing the function you had when eating and chewing.

The kind of teeth that require to be crowned include all root canal treated teeth, teeth that cannot hold cement anymore and those that are fractured.

A dental crown may be needed in the following situations:

● To protect a weak tooth (for instance from decay) from breaking or to hold together parts of a cracked tooth.

● To restore an already broken tooth or a tooth that has been severely worn down.

● To cover and support a tooth with a large filling when there isn't a lot of tooth left.

● To hold a dental bridge in place.

● To cover distorted or severely discoloured teeth.

● To cover a dental implant.

● To make a cosmetic modification.

For children, a crown may be used on primary (baby) teeth in order to:

● Save a tooth that has been so damaged by decay that it cannot support a filling.

● Protect the teeth of a child at high risk for tooth decay, especially when a child has difficulty keeping up with daily oral hygiene.

● Decrease the frequency of general anaesthesia for children who, due to age, behaviour, or medical history cannot fully cooperate with the requirements of proper dental care.

On average, dental crowns last between five and 15 years. Their lifespan depends on the amount of wear and tear the crown is exposed to, how well you follow good oral hygiene practices, and your personal mouth-related habits (you should avoid grinding or clenching your teeth, chewing ice, biting fingernails, and using your teeth to open packaging).