Why do I pass a lot of gas after taking beer?

I take most types of alcohol almost every day without any complications but when I take beer, I pass a lot of gas. What could be the cause? Kamanzi

Dear Kamanzi,

Passing gas is healthy and most human beings do this at least 10-23 times a day. However, more than 23 times may indicate too much gas in the abdomen with a person then requiring to pass this gas more often.

Humans, just like some other animals, produce gas from digesting food and here, the gas may be much more if one has eaten high-fibre foods (fruits and vegetables), has drank carbonated drinks such as beer or soda, or has swallowed air such as when one eats food rapidly, gulps liquids, chews gum, smokes or when one is stressed.

Digestive system disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome, lactose intolerance and hormonal shifts such as when in one is in menopause may, among other reasons, also result in too much abdominal gas.

Beer may cause too much stomach gas because it is carbonated and has sugars which the yeast breaks down to make gases. The growth of yeast then leads to too much gas formation, while the contained sulphur may itself lead to smelly gas.

Also, the digestive system is not good at digesting complex sugars in beer, leading to much more gas formation.