Why do I urinate frequently?

I am your former schoolmate from Nyakasura School, Johnson Kisembo. Lately, I have noticed that I wake up around five times every night to urinate. This has been going on for a while and is starting to affect my sleep and well-being. Should I be worried?

Dear Kisembo, It is good to hear from you after all these years, and thank you for raising an important health concern. Normally, it is not unusual for a healthy adult male to wake up once or at most twice at night to pass urine, especially after taking a reasonable amount of fluids during the day. However, waking up more than twice regularly, particularly up to five times as you describe, could be a sign of a condition known as nocturia. Several factors could be contributing to this. First, consider the type and quantity of fluids you consume in the evening. Drinks such as alcohol, tea, coffee, and even fruit juices act as diuretics (they increase urine production). As we age, we also tend to drink fluids even when we are not thirsty because the body’s natural thirst mechanism weakens.