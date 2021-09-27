Why do we get malaria during the dry season ?

The rainy season will enhance transmission of malaria which will be seen later in the wet months and early in the dry season

Doctor, I am Jerry from Lira. I want to know why it is that during the dry season, that is when we get malaria, not the wet season?



Malaria is a disease caused by plasmodium germs transmitted by female anopheles mosquito bites.

During a rainy season there is formation of water pools on the ground apart from waste plastic bottles filling with water and overgrowth of bushes making it possible for mosquitoes to breed more, survive more and transmit malaria more. (The invasive shrub Prosopis juliflora is also involved in attracting mosquitoes hence enhancing malaria parasite transmission capacity).

The rainy season will enhance transmission of malaria which will be seen later in the wet months and early in the dry season.

It is very important to drain stagnant water, dispose of waste mineral water bottles and cut bushes around homes apart from use of insecticide treated mosquito nets and proper treatment of people with malaria, among others, in order to deal with the malaria scourge.