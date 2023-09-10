Why does my body itch when cold?

Whenever it is cold or after I bathe with cold water, my body itches nonstop and I get painful joints. I went to see a doctor who said the problem could be in my joints but x-rays showed nothing. What could be the problem? SP

Dear SP,

Whenever one feels joint pains, the body is actually reporting a likely disease condition of the joints or surrounding tissues.

The condition here, among others, may include an injury, inflammation or infection of the affected areas or sometimes, areas beyond where the pain may be.

However, sometimes, one can feel joint pains due to problems affecting say the nerves in an area away from where the pain may be.

When it is cold, the blood vessels supplying the peripheral areas of the body such as the legs and arms narrow to conserve heat and with less blood flow, the arm and leg joints become colder and stiffer, resulting in joint discomfort and pain.

Sometimes, even before coldness (or rain) sets in, people with chronic joint or nerve pains may predict the weather change with the pains worsening because of the associated fall in barometric pressure (the pressure of air around us or around the joints).

A fall in barometric pressure results in less pressure of air against the body, allowing tissues to expand and press against the joints or even nerves leading to pain.

Here, people who have suffered football knocks (endobo), shingles (Herpes Zoster) scars, or chronic joint pains due to diseases suffer from pains that get noticeably worse with colder temperatures.

Since some of the causes of your joint pains may be chronic, you may require taking drugs for a long time or on and off.

Therefore, you may need to visit your doctor more often for treatment and review.