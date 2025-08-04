Why has my wife failed to get pregnant again?

Dear Anonymous,

Much as it is the woman who gets pregnant, fertility is about both the male and female sexual partners. That is why both of you must visit the doctor together for fertility checks. It is true that you already have children, but that does not rule out male fertility problems. One can have children and later develop blocked sperm ducts due to sexually transmitted infections (STIs). As men age, their sperm count also declines. If your sperm count was just within the normal range before, age may have now lowered it to levels that are too low to father a child, typically below 15 million sperm per millilitre of semen. In addition, older men tend to have sex less frequently, which reduces the chances of conception.

Many men today have children who are not biologically theirs, and it is only when they attempt to father a child outside the relationship that they discover they may be infertile, raising questions about the paternity of their earlier children. In about 10 percent of couples experiencing infertility, both partners may have normal fertility test results but still fail to conceive together. Interestingly, some of these couples may manage to have children with other partners, pointing to unexplained or compatibility-related infertility. You need to visit a doctor for a semen analysis. Meanwhile, minimise alcohol consumption, avoid smoking and taking drugs such as heroin, lose weight if you are obese, and wear loose boxer shorts.