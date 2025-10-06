Why heart disease is prevalent in Africa

The different types of heart disease diagnosed in hospitals differ by age group. Among children, congenital heart defects top the list. Conditions such as a ventricular septal defect (a hole between the heart’s chambers) are among the most common.

Rheumatic heart disease also begins in childhood, but its effects often appear later, in the teenage years or twenties. By then, the damage to heart valves may be severe.

For adults, hypertension dominates. Patients often present with hypertensive heart disease, which, if untreated, progresses to heart failure.

Coronary artery disease, which is responsible for heart attacks, is also rising. The prevalence of heart disease is rising due to different prevalent conditions, as Beatrice Nakibuuka and Bill Oketch report.

A family in Kole District has sold everything they own in an attempt to raise money to treat their son, who has been battling heart disease for the last 17 years. Headed by a widow living with disability, this underprivileged family cannot afford to take their son, Daniel Epur, for specialised treatment.

The heart condition, which has baffled this family in Abilonino Village, Agege Parish, Bala Sub-county, started in 2008, a few months after the child’s birth. The mother, Florence Amongi, had just lost her husband, who was trampled to death by a cow. He left her with nine children.

“He was diagnosed with heart disease at Lira Regional Referral Hospital (LRRH). He stopped going to school seven years ago.In 2019, we sold one acre of land at Shs2.5m to pay for a surgical procedure. However, the money was not enough. We ended up using the money on medication from a private clinic,” she says.

In 2023, the family sold their only goat to buy painkillers for Epur. Unfortunately, his medical documents were destroyed after one of the grass-thatched huts in the family compound was engulfed in a fire.

Daniel Epur shows her swollen body at the Nation Media Group office in Lira City on April 22, 2023. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

Whenever the boy’s condition worsens, his siblings carry him on their backs to soothe him.

However, he always cries from the pain. In 2023, at least 8,784 people died of heart disease-related conditions across the country, according to data from the District Health Information System (DHIS2). Dr David Okino, the District Health Officer (DHO) of Kwania, says the government has invested in health facilities and training of specialists to mitigate the disease.

“All public health facilities have been encouraged to increase the orders and supply of medicines that help in managing various chronic health conditions, such as anti-hypertensives, to reduce the cost burden to the population. In addition, regular health screening has been encouraged,” he says.

Awareness drives undertaken by different groups of health workers are ongoing to sensitise the populace about the problem.

The government, through the community health department, has conducted health education talks in various public and private health facilities. However, the level of awareness creation might not be as required, especially for persons in rural settings,” Dr Okino adds.

A national problem

Heart disease has quietly become one of the most pressing health challenges in the country. For years, Uganda has focused on malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV, yet medical practitioners now warn that unless urgent interventions are put in place, cardiovascular diseases will soon overtake these traditional killers.

Dr Peter Lwabi, the deputy executive director of the Uganda Heart Institute (UHI), says the numbers have risen sharply over the years.

“We are seeing more children, young people, and middle-aged adults being diagnosed with different types of heart disease. Many of these are preventable. We need to act now before the numbers overwhelm the health system,” he cautions.

When experiencing heart attack signs and symptoms, call for help as soon as possible. PHOTO/verywell health

According to UHI, one in every four Ugandan adults lives with high blood pressure. Hypertension, as doctors call it, is the leading risk factor for heart disease. Because it often does not have symptoms, the disease silently damages blood vessels for years before leading to devastating events such as stroke or heart failure.

Every year, Uganda welcomes about 1.6 million babies. Of these, roughly 16,000 are born with congenital heart defects and abnormalities in the structure of the heart present at birth.

Around half of these infants require urgent surgery, yet the majority do not receive it because UHI, the country’s only specialised heart hospital, cannot meet the overwhelming demand. Another group at risk is school-aged children, particularly those affected by rheumatic heart disease (RHD).

This entirely preventable condition develops from untreated throat infections, yet it still afflicts an estimated 300,000 Ugandan children.

“No child should lose their future because of a sore throat that was never treated,” Dr Lwabi stresses.

The burden is not limited to children, though. Cardiovascular diseases now account for more than a third of annual deaths in Uganda, joining diabetes and hypertension as major contributors to the growing wave of non-communicable diseases (NCDS).

The country faces a double challenge: infectious diseases remain deadly, but the quiet rise of lifestyle-related conditions adds an equally dangerous threat.

“The available data shows the prevalence of heart conditions and hypertension seems to be the highest at 23.4 percent in men and 24.4 percent in females. This implies that the prevalence is at 23.9 percent,” Dr Lwabi says.

Most affected areas

Most literature reveals a high prevalence in the urban districts. Kampala reports alarming figures, with hypertension and related conditions linked to urban stresses such as poverty, crime, alcohol consumption, smoking, social environments, and limited access to healthy diets.

People in urban areas often consume more processed foods, engage in less physical activity, and face greater stress.

Fast foods are also said to be aiding lifestyle diseases.

Health facilities in towns also tend to screen more patients, which means cases are detected more often compared to rural areas. But that does not mean the countryside is safe. In places such as Karamoja, Busoga, and West Nile, the apparent lower numbers may only reflect a lack of diagnostic facilities. The true burden could be far higher than reported.

What causes heart disease?

The causes of heart disease are varied and often interlinked. Hypertension remains the biggest driver, silently damaging the heart and blood vessels over time. Left uncontrolled, it causes strokes, kidney failure, and heart failure, which conditions are increasingly becoming more common in Ugandan hospitals.

Congenital heart defects contribute significantly to childhood cases. While the causes are often unknown, factors such as maternal infections during pregnancy (including syphilis and measles), harmful drug use, and genetic conditions raise the risk.

Rheumatic heart disease (RHD), however, tells a different story. It is not congenital but develops after repeated untreated throat infections caused by streptococcal bacteria. These infections scar the heart valves, eventually leading to heart failure and sometimes sudden death. Unlike congenital conditions, RHD is entirely preventable if children receive timely antibiotics.

Unfortunately, in many parts of Uganda, throat infections still go untreated. Other culprits are linked to lifestyle and metabolism. Rising rates of diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol, especially in urban populations, are fuelling the epidemic. As Ugandans shift from traditional diets to fast foods and sugary snacks, the risks multiply.

The role of lifestyle

Dr Lwabi emphasises that modern lifestyles are worsening the situation. Many jobs, particularly in cities, involve long hours of sitting.

“People increasingly use cars and motorcycles instead of walking. Even children now spend more time watching television or playing video games than engaging in active play. Dietary habits are changing too. Fast foods, fried snacks, and heavily salted meals are becoming common,” he says.

A study in Kampala revealed that about 10 percent of adolescent school children are already obese. Childhood obesity is a dangerous trend because it raises the likelihood of developing hypertension and diabetes in adulthood.

Substance use further complicates the picture. Tobacco, whether smoked or chewed, significantly increases the risk of heart disease, while alcohol consumption is rising, particularly among young adults.

“Stress and lack of sleep, often overlooked, also add to the burden. Our bodies are not designed to run on constant stress and little rest. Over time, the heart pays the price,” Dr Lwabi explains.

Beyond the statistics lies the devastating impact on families. Treating heart disease is extremely expensive. Many patients travel abroad to countries like India or Kenya for surgeries not available locally, spending millions of shillings in the process. For families with limited income, this is impossible, leaving children and young adults to die from conditions that are treatable elsewhere.

At Mulago National Referral Hospital, where UHI is based, the waiting list for surgery is long and growing. Each year, only a fraction of patients receive the operations they desperately need. The rest must wait for charity support or face declining health.

Prevention

The most powerful weapon against heart disease is prevention. Regular health checks are vital, especially for adults over 30. Detecting hypertension, diabetes, or high cholesterol early can prevent complications. Dietary change is another key step.

Ugandans are encouraged to embrace traditional diets, while reducing salt, processed foods, and fried meals, and promoting physical activity. For children, schools can make a difference by encouraging active play and sports while limiting sedentary habits.

Public campaigns to reduce tobacco and alcohol consumption are equally critical. Stress management and adequate sleep should not be underestimated either. On the medical side, early treatment of sore throats will drastically cut down rheumatic heart disease cases. Expectant mothers should also be supported with antenatal care to reduce the risk of congenital heart defects caused by infections or harmful substances.

Cardiovascular Disease Outlook in Africa

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are emerging as a major cause of death across Africa. According to the World Health Organisation, non-communicable diseases now account for 37 percent of all deaths in the African region, up from 24 percent in 2000. Among these, CVDs are the most frequent, responsible for roughly 13 percent of all deaths and 37 percent of NCD-related deaths.

Hypertension remains the leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke in Africa. Yet fewer than a third of people living with hypertension are on treatment, and only about 12 percent have the condition under control. Lifestyle factors such as tobacco use, physical inactivity, unhealthy diets, and harmful alcohol consumption contribute to nearly 80 percent of coronary heart disease and stroke cases. Rising obesity and high cholesterol, often outcomes of modern diets and sedentary lifestyles, further increase the risk.

Challenges in healthcare access

Access to healthcare is a significant challenge. Many people, especially in rural areas, lack essential medications and services to manage cardiovascular conditions. Specialized facilities and trained medical personnel are limited, leaving large segments of the population vulnerable.

Preventive measures

Prevention is key. Regular health screenings can detect risk factors early, while promoting balanced diets, physical activity, and reduced tobacco and alcohol use can reduce the risk of heart disease. Public awareness campaigns are vital to educate communities about CVD risks and the importance of early intervention.

Conclusion

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in Africa presents a serious public health challenge.

Combating it requires improving healthcare access, promoting preventive strategies, and encouraging healthier lifestyles across the continent.