Why hydration is important for your baby

Dehydration occurs when your baby has lost too much water, especially if they have a fever, diarrhoea, or are vomiting and unable to drink enough liquid to replace it. Because of their smaller size, it is much easier for them to become dehydrated. When untreated, dehydration in babies and young toddlers can be dangerous, and require treatment in a hospital.

Milk is said to be the best food for babies because it contains calcium, proteins and many other nutrients. If your baby does not like milk, try spicing and flavouring it by adding it to porridge or oatmeal. Fruit juice is healthy for children because they contain vitamins and minerals but you should limit how much they get.

Avoid manufactured fruit juice drinks since they have just a small fraction of real fruits and have even more of the artificial additives. It is better that you make your own juice from fresh fruits and if the baby has started eating solid foods, you can make healthy smoothies or purees from fruits from which they get a double benefit.

Sodas and energy drinks have no place in a child's diet and should be avoided completely. They are loaded with caffeine and sugar, and the spike of energy can trigger a rapid heartbeat and stomach pain in some babies.

Along with keeping track of how many bottles your baby has taken in, the signs of dehydration in your baby include sleeping more than normal, sunken eyes, fast heart rate, extreme fussiness, sunken soft spot on the top of the head in newborns, crying with little or no tears, cold or discoloured hands or feet, fast breathing, wrinkly skin, dry mouth, constipation or fewer bowel movements.