Why is it hard to breathe through my nose?

I am two months pregnant with my sixth child. However, I cannot breathe through the nose, which makes it hard to sleep at night. I also seem to have a cold all the time. Am I carrying twins? Annet

Dear Annet,

Pregnancy leads to many changes in the body, including an increase in the female hormone oestrogen, much more blood in the body and a heightened reaction to substances, hence protecting the unborn baby. The so-called pregnancy rhinitis whereby the nose may become runny or stuffy with itching may happen due to unknown reasons or strangely, as a reaction to the usually encountered substances or circumstances.

The nose has a mucus-producing inner lining called a mucous membrane which during pregnancy may receive more blood and, therefore, get swollen making the nose more stuffy and runny. With the increased reactions to substances during pregnancy, the nose may also itch, get stuffy and run, making it more difficult to sleep.

If a woman has not had pregnancy rhinitis during the previous pregnancies, it is locally believed that she is now carrying another man’s child whose changed genetics can risk the rhinitis. It is also believed that she may be carrying twins and with an increase in pregnancy hormones, rhinitis can occur.

However, it is true that because our bodies keep changing, rhinitis can occur at any time. Also, the substances and conditions we encounter daily may change and may expose one to something the body may react to, leading to rhinitis.

Please discuss this problem with your partner so that he can stop certain habits such as using certain perfumes that may worsen your situation. You also both need to go to the antenatal clinic for better management of the problem.

Rhinitis can begin at any time during pregnancy although it mostly affects women during the first three months of pregnancy and disappears around two weeks after delivery. It can lead to sleep disorders in the mother and may interfere with the baby’s ability to get all the oxygen they need to develop requiring addressing medically.