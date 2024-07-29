Why is my 46-year-old wife not getting pregnant?

We have been trying so hard to have a child but after five years, my 46-year-old wife has failed to get pregnant. Is it possible for her to still get pregnant at that age? Ssema

Dear Ssema,

A woman’s age, more than a man's, is one of the most important factors in determining her fertility and her chance of having a normal baby.

At 46, a woman may have an older husband who may take a long time to impregnate her. It is also possible that if the woman gets pregnant, she may have an abnormal baby, especially with conditions affecting the brain and cleft lips.

Menopause happens when the woman’s eggs in the ovaries are finished, and when this happens, she is unlikely to get pregnant.

Although the average age of menopause in Uganda is around 47 years, from 30 years of age, many women (even without any conditions interfering with getting pregnant) may find it difficult to naturally get pregnant and deliver a normal baby.

At 46, I hope your wife did not hide her real age and even if she did not, she may have already reached menopause.

It is true that a mother at 46, if she gets pregnant naturally or not, is likely to have many pregnancy complications including diabetes, high blood pressure, high blood pressure with protein in urine (preeclampsia), miscarriages and preterm deliveries, among many other complications compared with younger women.

Because getting pregnant depends on both husband and wife, the fact that your wife has taken a long time to get pregnant, you must, together with your wife, visit your doctor to check why she has taken so long to get pregnant. The doctor will also give guidance, including getting pregnant artificially (test tube baby, IVF).