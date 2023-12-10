Why is my wife not producing any breast milk?

My wife has no milk at all to feed our baby. What is the best formula milk to use? Erinah

Dear Erinah,

I do not know how old the baby is but during the first three to four days after a baby is born, the mother produces a yellow type of breastmilk called colostrum. This milk is very concentrated, and the volume produced is so little, leading some mothers to feel as though their breasts are dry, with many wrongly resorting to giving artificial feeds to the newborn.

Because newborns have immature and small digestive systems, colostrum delivers its rich nutrients in a concentrated, low-volume package. It is also loaded with immune, growth and tissue repair factors and has a mild laxative effect, encouraging the passing of the baby's first stool, (meconium) which clears excess bilirubin, keeping the baby free from jaundice. Breastfeeding early also helps the mother’s womb contract to stop vaginal bleeding after delivery apart from helping the mother bond with her baby.

It is advised that a mother starts breastfeeding early (within 30 minutes of delivery) and frequently (every two to three hours) to properly establish milk production. When the baby is put to the breast, milk production, following the milk let-down reflex, will occur hence bringing in more milk. Giving artificial feeds negates the milk let-down reflex and with this, the breasts will be forever dry. It is also advised that a mother takes plenty of fluids, manages stress and eats a balanced diet.

If these measures are carried out and the milk still fails to come, then it is important to contact a postnatal clinic for more help instead of resorting to the disastrous and expensive artificial feeds.