Why lifestyle diseases are killing more Ugandans

As lifestyle diseases silently claim more lives in Uganda, health experts are sounding the alarm over unhealthy habits, late diagnoses, and dwindling donor support. The Ministry of Health (MOH) warns that unless urgent preventive action and sustainable domestic financing are adopted, Uganda's hard-earned health gains could unravel. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular and chronic respiratory conditions are rising sharply.

Once overshadowed by infectious diseases such as HIV and malaria, NCDs are now driving a silent epidemic, threatening not just health but also economic stability. Globally, NCDs account for 75 percent of all deaths, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Uganda’s share currently stands at 33 percent and is rising. Dr Gerald Mutungi, head of the NCD Prevention and Control Programme at MOH, calls this deeply concerning. “If we do nothing, we are headed for the same global figures,” he warns.

Lifestyle at the root

Dr Mutungi attributes the crisis largely to rapid lifestyle changes, many adopted from the West. Ugandans are consuming more processed and unhealthy foods, drinking more alcohol, smoking, and becoming increasingly sedentary. Air pollution from ageing vehicles and factories further worsens health outcomes.

Technology and urbanisation have made people less physically active, fuelling obesity and related conditions. The top five NCDs affecting Ugandans are cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, chronic respiratory conditions, and sickle cell disease, with cardiovascular conditions alone accounting for 10 percent of all deaths and three out of every four premature deaths.

The hidden epidemic

A major challenge is that many NCDs develop silently. People often remain unaware of their condition until it leads to severe complications such as heart failure, kidney damage, or stroke. By then, treatment becomes harder and more expensive. For 52-year-old James Wanyama, a mechanic in Mbale City in eastern Uganda, the warning came too late. “I did not know anything was wrong until I suddenly collapsed at my workshop.

The doctors told me my blood pressure was dangerously high and I had already suffered a minor stroke,” he says. Now dependent on daily medication, James struggles to work full-time. “I wish I had gone for check-ups earlier.” An alarming 70 percent of people with NCDs in Uganda do not know they are sick. Many only seek care after complications set in, such as kidney failure requiring dialysis or strokes that cause lasting disability.

Financing in crisis

Uganda’s healthcare system still heavily relies on donor funding, which is declining, yet treating NCDs is expensive.

Dr Mutungi notes that Uganda’s health budget is too small to shoulder the burden. One proposed solution is the long-delayed National Health Insurance Scheme.

Although Parliament passed the bill in 2021, it has yet to be signed into law. With concerns now addressed, there is renewed hope for its implementation. Another approach is prevention: promoting healthy lifestyles, regular screening, and public education. “Prevention is cheaper than treatment,” Dr Mutungi says. “Some NCDs can even be treated without drugs, if caught early.”

A regional and global concern

These concerns were central to a recent high-level meeting at Speke Resort Munyonyo, hosted by the Coalition for Access to NCD Medicines and Products and led by PATH. Delegates from Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, Senegal, and Congo participated in the first African convening of this annual forum. PATH Uganda country director Dr Betty Mirembe noted that NCDs cause one death every two seconds globally.

“A stroke in a parent, or asthma in a child, can quickly drain a family’s savings and push them into poverty,” she warned. Governments, she added, must urgently devise local strategies for NCD financing. Somalia’s State Minister for Health, Dr Marian Hussein, stressed the need for immediate domestic action.

“This is a defining moment. If we do not act now, NCDs will impose even heavier burdens, both health-wise and economically,” she cautioned. Ghana’s Acting NCD Programme Manager, Dr Wallace Odiko-Olennu, emphasised the smarter use of limited resources. “We have to invest more at the national level and spend better.”

Health and poverty

The personal toll of NCDs often becomes a financial crisis. A stroke in a family’s breadwinner, or cancer treatment, can wipe out life savings. Kidney failure may require dialysis or a transplant, forcing families to sell land or other assets. “NCDs are driving families into poverty,” Dr Mutungi says. Beyond the household, these diseases are draining national resources through high treatment costs at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), Uganda Heart Institute, and regional hospitals.

“We simply cannot afford to treat every complication,” he explains. “The answer lies in prevention.”

The cost of delay

Though the government has not disclosed the full national cost of NCD care, Dr Mutungi confirms it is significant. Once someone develops advanced heart disease, kidney failure, or late-stage cancer, the costs skyrocket while the chances of recovery plummet. Yet 80 percent of NCDs are preventable through simple changes such as reducing one’s salt, fat, and sugar intake, avoiding alcohol and tobacco, and staying active. Still, many Ugandans remain unaware or reluctant to adopt these changes. Even when treatment is possible, late-stage diagnosis severely limits options. Nearly 80 percent of cancer patients at UCI arrive at advanced stages, when survival is least likely.

What lies ahead

In September 2025, the United Nations General Assembly will host its fourth high-level meeting on NCDs in New York. PATH Uganda country director Dr Betty Mirembe believes this presents a key moment to push for firm global commitments on prevention, financing, and access.

For Uganda, the path forward must combine a culture of prevention with greater domestic investment. Without this dual approach, NCDs will continue to claim lives and undermine broader development goals.

But individuals also have a role to play.

“Your health is your responsibility,” says Dr Gerald Mutungi, head of the NCD Prevention and Control Programme at MOH. “Go for a check-up, eat healthier, and walk more. Do not wait until your body forces you to care.”