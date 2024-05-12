Why maternal mental health should not be ignored

Maternal mental health refers to the emotional and psychological well-being of a woman during pregnancy and after childbirth (postpartum period). It encompasses a range of experiences, from normal emotional adjustments to more severe mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), postpartum psychosis, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and postpartum post-traumatic stress disorder (PPTSD).

Dr Ndozire Jnr, a gynaecologist at Mildmay Hospital in Kampala, says maternal mental health is crucial for a woman's overall health and well-being, a healthy pregnancy and childbirth outcome. It is also important for a mother’s bonding and attachment with her child as well as their child's emotional and psychological development.

All women can develop mental disorders during pregnancy and in the first year after delivery, but poverty, migration, extreme stress, exposure to violence (domestic, sexual and gender-based), emergency and conflict situations, natural disasters, and low social support increase risks for specific disorders.

Why a priority?

Globally, about 10 percent of pregnant women and 13 percent of women who have just given birth suffer from primary depression. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 15.6 percent of women in developing countries experience a mental disorder during pregnancy and 19.8 percent after childbirth.

As a result, a child’s growth and development may be negatively affected as well. In severe cases, mothers suffering from mental disorders might not function properly, neglect self-care and proper nutrition, can harm the baby or even commit suicide.

Dr Ndozire says maternal mental disorders are treatable and effective interventions can be delivered even by well-trained non-specialist health providers. However, support must be received from supportive partners, friends and relatives.

Suzan Apai, a maternal mental health enthusiast, says good mental health helps mothers face the challenges of parenting with resilience and confidence. Mentally healthy mothers are more likely to use positive parenting strategies, fostering a nurturing environment for their children. Also, a mother's mental health affects her ability to bond with and respond to her child's needs, shaping their emotional and social development.

“Mental health is linked to physical health; prioritising mental well-being can reduce chronic stress and related physical health issues. Mentally healthy mothers are better equipped to build and maintain supportive relationships with family, friends, and community,” Apai says.

Challenges

The challenges of motherhood involve physical and emotional changes during pregnancy and after giving birth, remarks Mildred Namaganda, a first time mother.

Changes such as hormonal fluctuations, weight gain and body changes, morning sickness and fatigue, back pain and pelvic pressure, and sleep disturbances can be overwhelming.

Worse still, childbirth and recovery, breastfeeding challenges, postpartum bleeding and healing are another phase that affects many mothers.

“Emotional changes such as mood swings and anxiety, fear and uncertainty about motherhood, identity shifts and role adjustments, emotional attachment to the baby, fear of baby's health and well-being, sleep deprivation and exhaustion, social isolation and loneliness, pressure to be a perfect mother all overshadow the happiness of motherhood,” she says.

Due to these changes, many mothers have the likelihood of suffering from postpartum-specific challenges such as postpartum depression and anxiety, baby blues and mood swings, breastfeeding difficulties, sleep deprivation and fatigue, partner relationship changes, problems returning to work or balancing responsibilities.

It is essential to acknowledge and address these challenges to support mothers' physical and emotional well-being during this significant life transition.

“After giving birth, I felt overwhelmed. The baby could not sleep because of colic pain; I was also in pain from the C-section wound. I barely slept. I talked to my friends about it and whoever visited would help with the baby and what needed to be done. I am also lucky I had a supportive husband,” Namaganda says.

Society’s role

Societal pressure and expectations on mothers can significantly impact their neighbours considered her weak.

“I was judged for delivering by caesarean, which is said to be the easier option. I was in pain even with a C-section birth and this brought more emotional pain for me. I stopped explaining to everyone why I had a scar,” she recalls.

The idealised notion of motherhood as effortless and instinctual can lead to feelings of inadequacy and guilt according to Apai.

Mothers are often expected to be perfect, selfless, and nurturing, creating unattainable standards. Traditional gender roles and societal norms can limit mothers' autonomy, agency, and identity.

She says, “Social media amplifies the comparison and competition among mothers, fostering feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem and can exacerbate mental health struggles.”

Mothers are often judged and criticised for their parenting choices, contributing to anxiety and self-doubt.

Mothers are frequently expected to put the needs of the baby and the entire family before their own. They are also expected to manage multiple responsibilities, leading to stress and burnout, which usually causes them to neglect self-care.

Namaganda alludes to the fact that even after giving birth, many do not ask about the mother’s well-being No one seems to care; it is all about the baby.

It is important to note that societal stigma and shame surrounding mental health issues can prevent mothers from seeking help and disclosing their struggles.

Consequences to the baby

Serious depression in parents and caregivers can have a significant impact on a child's development and mental health, says Apai.

“Such children may develop attachment issues, social-emotional delays, behavioural problems, increased risk of developmental delays and poor academic performance,” she says.

Maternal mental health has a significant impact on breastfeeding and parenting decisions, as symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress can affect breastfeeding beliefs and attitudes, leading to decreased breastfeeding self-efficacy and a lower likelihood of exclusive breastfeeding.

Furthermore, maternal mental health issues can impede a mother's ability to engage in and continue breastfeeding, leading to early termination of breastfeeding and negatively impacting the overall health and well-being of both the mother and the infant. In severe cases, the mother can even harm the baby.