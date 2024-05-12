Why maternal mental health should not be ignored

It is crucial to prioritise maternal mental health and ensure a supportive environment for the child's development. PHOTO | blackgirlnerds.com

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • A lot of new mothers suffer from mental health problems yet very few are reported. The month of May is dedicated to bringing much-needed attention to maternal mental health and ending the stigma that stops many mothers from seeking help.