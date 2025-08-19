Why throat cancer is on the rise in Uganda

With a devastating death rate of over 90 percent among patients and a rising burden, throat cancer is fast becoming one of the country’s most urgent health crises, according to health researchers and experts. The researchers and health experts have linked the disease to several risk factors. These include oral sex and other unsafe sexual practices, excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco use.

Dr Alfred Jatho, the head of community cancer services at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), says the initial symptoms of throat cancer may be mistaken for common infections or allergies. This often results in late diagnosis, a reduced treatment success rate and hence a low survival rate.

Throat cancer can manifest as a persistent sore throat, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, chronic cough (sometimes with blood), and changes in voice and pain in the ear. One can also experience a lump in the neck and unexplained weight loss as the disease advances.

“Early evaluation by a health professional is essential if they (symptoms) persist for more than two weeks,” Dr Jatho says.

To reduce late diagnosis, he also advises patients to demand cancer screening if they undergo months of treatment for a common illness without success, especially when health professionals are reluctant to recommend such cancer tests.

Samples for confirmatory cancer tests can be taken from most hospitals and brought to UCI or other public or private laboratories that can perform the tests if the facility where the patient is seeking care cannot do it internally.

Patients say the confirmatory test (using biopsy) can cost upwards of Shs50,000, depending on where the samples are tested, but it is free at UCI.

Patients and caregivers at the radiotherapy department at Uganda Cancer Institute on March 17, 2025. PHOTO/ TONNY ABET

According to health experts, throat cancer refers to a group of cancers that develop in the throat (pharynx), voice box (larynx) or tonsils.

The pharynx is a hollow tube about five inches long that starts behind the nose and ends at the top of the trachea (windpipe).

The larynx, located just below the pharynx, houses the vocal cords and helps with speech and breathing. Dr Jatho says there are different types of throat cancer, including Oropharyngeal cancer – affecting the middle part of the throat, including the back of the tongue, soft palate, and tonsils.

The other one is nasopharyngeal cancer, which affects the upper part of the throat behind the nose; hypopharyngeal cancer affects the lower part of the throat, and laryngeal cancer affects the voice box.

“Among these, oropharyngeal cancer has shown a notable increase globally and is strongly associated with infection by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)—a common sexually transmitted infection that causes cancer and other diseases like genital warts,” Dr Jatho observes.

Low survival rate

According to a 2018 study report by Jamilah Nabukenya of Mbarara University and her colleagues on head and neck cancers, which includes throat cancer, many patients struggle to get an early diagnosis. This, the researchers say, explains the one-year survival rate of only four percent in the study population in western Uganda.

“Of 51 participants, 44 (86.5 percent) were male; the group had a mean age of 57.7 years, and 41 (80.1 percent) presented with late stage. Of 10 participants who presented with early stage, 6 (60 percent) had laryngeal head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC),” the report reads.

According to Nabukenya, HNSCC (which includes throat cancer) is estimated to account for 350,000 cancer deaths worldwide per year, with males being the most affected.

Data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer for 2024 shows a significant burden of the various forms of throat cancer in Uganda.

Four forms of throat cancers kill at least 650 Ugandans annually (about 2 people daily). According to the agency, the five-year prevalence of cancer of the Nasopharynx in Uganda was 2.7 per 100,000 population (1287 cases) and annual deaths of 378.

Larynx cancer has a prevalence of 1.2 per 100,000 (590 cases) and kills around 166 people annually. Oropharynx cancer had a prevalence of 0.5 per 100,000 population and 75 annual deaths, while Hypopharynx cancer had a prevalence of 0.2 per 100,000 population and annual deaths of 55.

The researchers further observe that: “Tobacco smoking, alcohol consumption, and prior use of traditional remedy were common characteristics among participants.”

“Helicobacter pylori, Epstein-Barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and human papillomavirus (HPV) type 16 were identified among 51 participants. However, none could afford referral for radiotherapy; hence, 1-year survival was 4 percent,” the report reads.

To address the high death rate, the researchers say there is a need to improve awareness and early diagnosis.

“The majority of our patients with HNSCC present at a late stage, and the prognosis is poor. There is a great need for preventative community-based education and early screening services to save our population,” the researchers recommend.

Risk factors

Dr Jackson Orem, the UCI director, on the other hand, expounds that “the most significant risk factor is tobacco use.” He says smoking or chewing tobacco greatly increases the chances of developing throat cancer.

“Alcohol, particularly when consumed heavily and in combination with tobacco, raises the risk even more. Another growing cause is infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV), especially the high-risk strain HPV-16,” he says.

Uganda Cancer Institute ED Dr Jackson Orem.

Dr Orem also lists poor oral hygiene, chronic dental infections and untreated gum disease as contributing factors to throat cancer.

“A diet low in fruits and vegetables deprives the body of protective nutrients and antioxidants, while long-term exposure to industrial chemicals such as asbestos and wood dust can increase the risk,” he continues. “People with chronic acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may also be more vulnerable due to repeated irritation of the throat,” he adds.

Link between oral sex and throat cancer

Dr Jatho explains that research from around the world, including Africa, has shown a strong connection between oral sex and oropharyngeal cancer through the transmission of HPV, particularly HPV type 16.

He says during oral sex, HPV can be transmitted from the genitals to the mouth or throat, where it may cause infections that, over time, could lead to the development of cancerous cells.

“While not everyone who has oral sex or contracts HPV will develop throat cancer, those who engage in frequent oral sex with multiple partners and do not use protection (such as condoms or dental dams [a barrier used during oral sex to prevent transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STI)] are at increased risk,” he explains.

Dr Jatho further observes that oral sex is a common sexual practice among adults, especially among young adults. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection worldwide. He says in most cases, the immune system clears HPV infections naturally, but in some individuals, HPV persists and causes cell changes leading to cancer.

However, in the study by Nabukenya, of the 51 participants, who were largely mature people and “naïve of oral sexual practices”, only six were positive for HPV type 16, indicating that the cancer had other causes.

But Dr Jatho says “HPV-related oropharyngeal cancers typically affect younger, non-smoking adults, often without any other risk factors.”

“Although Uganda does not yet have national data on HPV-related throat cancers, UCI has recorded a growing number of patients diagnosed with oropharyngeal and tonsillar cancers, some of whom are young and non-smokers. This pattern mirrors international trends and strongly points toward HPV as an underlying cause,” he explains. He also says UCI is collaborating with academic partners to strengthen molecular diagnostic capabilities and incorporate HPV testing into routine cancer diagnostics for oropharyngeal tumours.

Prevention, diagnosis and treatment

Dr Orem says the most effective way to combat throat cancer is through prevention. “Avoiding tobacco completely and limiting alcohol intake are essential steps. Getting vaccinated against HPV, especially before becoming sexually active, reduces the risk of HPV-related throat cancers,” he recommends.

“Good oral hygiene, including regular brushing, dental visits, and treatment of infections, is also important,” he adds.

In Uganda, the Ministry of Health, through its National Expanded Programme on Immunisation (UNEPI), has since 2015 rolled out routine HPV vaccination for girls aged 9–14 years, and now targeting girls aged 10 years old. Dr Jatho says there is a need for full vaccination of both girls and boys before the onset of sexual activity.

The other recommended prevention interventions include the use of protection (condoms or dental dams) during oral sex and other sexual activities, being faithful to your sexual partner (avoid multiple sexual partners) and regular dental and medical check-ups for early detection.

Infections such as human papilloma virus, herpes and HIV increase the risk of cancer. PHOTO/SHUTTERSTOCK

Dr Orem says at UCI, a range of diagnostic tools are used to confirm throat cancer.

“This begins with a physical examination and review of medical history. A laryngoscopy, which uses a small camera to view the inside of the throat and voice box, helps identify unusual growths,” he explains. “Imaging tests such as CT scans, MRIs, and PET scans are used to determine the size and spread of the cancer.

A biopsy, where a sample of tissue is taken and examined under a microscope, confirms the diagnosis.

“Early detection offers the best chance for successful treatment, so individuals with known risk factors are encouraged to go for regular check-ups,” he adds. Dr Jatho notes, throat cancer, when detected early, is highly treatable. He says UCI offers a full spectrum of treatment options, including surgery for small, localised tumours.

Patients may also be subjected to radiotherapy – using targeted radiation to destroy cancer cells, while many also undergo chemotherapy –use of drugs to kill cancer cells, and this is often combined with radiation for advanced cases. Dr Jatho says palliative care is also provided for pain and symptom management, especially in advanced disease, in addition to rehabilitation, including speech and swallowing therapy.

“We are expanding our head and neck oncology programme, with new investments in diagnostics, pathology, radiology, and multidisciplinary care teams,” he adds.

Barriers and rising burden

Dr Orem says in Uganda, “rising tobacco use, poor awareness, and limited diagnostic services have contributed to an increase in throat cancer cases.”

He, however, notes that with expanding screening, greater public education, and enhanced treatment capacity at UCI and regional cancer centres, progress is possible.

“Through early action and better awareness, many lives can be saved,” he adds.

Among the current barriers to early detection in Uganda, Dr Jatho further highlights stigma related to sexually transmitted infections, misdiagnosis as sore throat or tonsillitis and limited access to ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists or oncology services.

“I encourage all Ugandans to report persistent throat symptoms to a qualified health provider and insist on further investigation if symptoms do not improve with standard treatment,” he recommends.

“The media, civil society, health workers, parents, teachers, and religious leaders can help promote accurate health information. Silence or stigma around sexuality and cancer only increases suffering and delays life-saving interventions,” he adds.