Why you need interval running in your fitness routine

With increasing demands at the workplace as well as the need to beat deadlines, most of us find ourselves sitting for long hours and not exercising at all at the end of the day. We cannot lie to ourselves that a little more sitting will not have negative effects on our health. However, with all manner of workouts shoved our way, there is need to make an informed decision on the ideal workout for your needs.

Fred Mwesigwa, a fitness trainer, says endurance running will offer you perks such as better mental health, improved cardiovascular health, and better sleep. “However, interval running adds becoming faster to the benefits. This translates into covering more distance with ease and increased speed, a definite plus for any person,” he shares.

Jolly Kasibante, a fitness enthusiast, adds that with interval running, you take in more oxygen thus blood will move faster to your muscles, helping you burn more calories.

“Essentially, interval running is where one engages in intensive intervals of one to five minutes of running that allow one to hit their maximum oxygen consumption. Ultimately, interval runs build one’s aerobic power,” she shares.

For one that is starting out or rarely runs, Mwesigwa says being diligent and dedicated is important. That said, the workout has a lot of running punctuated by walking done in intervals. “Walk-running is one way to ensure that one does not suffer burn-out or get bored,” he says.

Schedule

Kasibante says in order to avoid getting fatigued, beginners should engage in interval running for only three days every week to allow for rest days. “When one is newer to running, they easily get fatigued, hence the need to factor in rest. However, with continued working out, endurance is built and the need to rest reduces. However, even when you can only manage working out one day per week, it is worth starting,” she shares.

It is important to note that having a rest day does not mean not exercising at all. “Some of the workouts to do on your rest days include a walk, swimming and bike riding. If you feel up to it, you can join an aerobics class, depending on your comfort levels,” she advises.

For your schedule, Mwesigwa says on day one, run for 30 seconds and walk for another 30 seconds for five minutes then rest for two minutes and resume the walking and running at similar intervals for another five minutes.

“Rest for the next day and on day three, run for 45 seconds then walk for 20 minutes. Rest for the next two days and resume on day six with a run of 30 seconds and a walk of 30 seconds for 10 minutes then walk for five minutes before resuming the walk and run for 30 seconds each for the next 10 minutes. Rest on day seven,” he shares.

He says it is important to keep increasing the pace at which one walks and runs with every subsequent day in order to get the intended benefits.

“For you to get the total benefits this workout promises, keep increasing the duration of your workout as well as the number of walk-run sessions. Being a beginner, it is, therefore, imperative that you work with a trainer who can easily assess you and advise on how to progress without breaking or under working you,” he adds.

Caution