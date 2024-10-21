Why you need to exercise during cancer treatment

Cancer treatment, depending on the type and stage, may involve a combination of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, which aims to halt the growth of cancer cells, either by destroying them or inhibiting their ability to multiply.

However, chemotherapy is indiscriminate; it targets both cancerous and healthy cells alike. As a result, patients often face a myriad of side effects, including fatigue, hair loss, mouth sores, nausea, infections and cognitive challenges such as memory loss. The emotional toll can be equally profound, manifesting in mood swings, anxiety, and depression.

Beyond these immediate effects, chemotherapy can have lasting repercussions. Patients may experience nerve damage, heart complications and immune system suppression that can linger for months or even years post-treatment. For women who undergo mastectomy, stiffness and numbness around the surgical site can lead to chronic pain and discomfort, affecting their quality of life significantly.

The power of rehabilitation

While conventional treatments are vital, it is essential to recognise the equally important role of rehabilitation. Activities as simple as walking in nature can foster healing and rejuvenation.

Gertrude Nakigudde, a cancer survivor and chief executive officer at the Uganda Women Cancer Support Oranisation (UWOCASO), emphasises the preventive power of exercise. It aids in fat reduction and weight management, which can be crucial for cancer prevention.

She advises patients to consult with a physiotherapist to tailor appropriate exercise regimens to their physical capabilities. Gentle movements such as walking, stretching, or practising yoga can be particularly beneficial during chemotherapy, as they help to alleviate fatigue and enhance mood.

Psychological impact

Nakigudde stresses the importance of companionship during exercise, as social interaction can significantly enhance a patient's mental well-being. Numerous studies corroborate that regular, low-intensity exercise during treatment can boost energy levels, improve sleep quality, and alleviate anxiety and depression.

Nature: A healing resource

A 2023 study found that many cancer survivors identified nature as a vital resource for coping with their illness. Interaction with natural environments has been linked to improved health outcomes for those recovering from cancer. However, the idea of engaging in outdoor activities might feel daunting immediately after chemotherapy. Instead, practices such as reflection, yoga, and meditation can provide substantial benefits.

Physiotherapy

Dr Godfrey Basoita, a physiotherapist at Mulago National Referral Hospital, says physiotherapy is pivotal in enhancing mobility, alleviating pain, and improving overall quality of life. He underscores the necessity of including physiotherapy in cancer care, noting its effectiveness in reducing disability and improving overall function.

“Many cancer survivors face challenges related to flexibility, strength, endurance, balance and coordination, which physiotherapy can address. Before initiating a physiotherapy programme, a comprehensive assessment is conducted in collaboration with the medical, oncology, and radiology teams to devise a tailored plan for each patient,” he says, adding that physiotherapy promotes healthy behaviours, aiding in physical activity and weight management while mitigating risks such as falls and lymphedema.

Dr Basoita says treatments such as chemotherapy and hormone therapy can lead to accelerated bone mineral density loss, increasing the risk of fractures, particularly in hormone-sensitive cancers such as breast and prostate cancer. Exercise plays a crucial role in managing these risks, helping to maintain lymphatic health and prevent oedema.

Tailored exercises

Dr Basoita recommends a variety of exercises, from stretching and strengthening to aerobic workouts, adjusted based on the cancer stage. For patients in stages one and two, higher-intensity workouts may be appropriate, while stages three and four might necessitate milder or moderate exercises.

“To improve bone mineral density, high-impact activities such as bounding, skipping, and squat jumps under professional supervision to prevent falls are good. Consistency is key; these exercises should be maintained for over six months to achieve optimal results,” he adds.

For cancer survivors who have completed their treatment, Dr Basoita encourages the incorporation of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) into their routines.

These sessions, lasting 30 to 60 minutes, can include activities such as stationary cycling or incline treadmill walking, and can often be done at home, providing flexibility in their recovery journey.

HOLISTIC APPROACH