Why you should consider a cleanse

Even within a relatively clean environment and a healthy diet, our bodies naturally build up toxins. Cleansing is a nutrient flood to your body, giving you the opportunity to reset your eating habits, rejuvenate from the inside out and recharge your physical and mental health.

Ivan Philip Baguma, a dietitian at Nella Organics, says anything that you eat, drink, breathe in or are exposed to and is not useful to your body can be toxic. And while holding onto what it requires, one’s body eliminates everything else through a process commonly known as detoxification.

Baguma says this happens naturally mainly through the liver, kidneys, lungs, digestive tract and skin.

“These toxins can enter the body through food additives, artificial sweeteners, alcohol, smoking, medications and even chemicals applied onto the skin and hair,” he adds.

Meanwhile, our system also naturally produces its own toxins such as urea, carbon dioxide and lactic acid, which must be excreted from the body.

Why cleanse and how?

According to totalhealthmagazine.com, cleansing benefits us on a profound level because when we remove obstacles to our well-being, we are better able to connect to ourselves.

“Cleansing helps us remove toxins, maintain healthy immune systems and increase elimination, it also helps us feel mentally clearer and more spiritually connected. Every organ is related to emotion. Therefore, when you make positive changes on a physical level, you will also see emotional benefits,” the site states.

For example, the Nella seven-day detox programme cuts out potential toxic foods and encourages eating clean, natural and minimally processed foods for seven days.

Baguma says this gives the body a rest from all junk food and boosts nutrient intake, hence natural cleansing. This way, one can actually kick start any healthy eating, wellness or weight loss plan.

Totalhealthmagazine.com lists cleansing habits in food choices such as “no refined sugars, no refined carbohydrates, no processed vegetable oils and no dairy, among others.”

However, Baguma recommends the use of cleansing supplements and detox products such as detox cleansing blend, liver cleanse teas, essential greens and healthy vegetable juices.

These products, he says, are considered one of the most rapid methods of detoxification due to reduced food intake since a typical juice lasts one to five days.

Benefits

Baguma attributes cleansing to achieving better health, skin and emotions. He shares, “Cleansing stimulates speedy recovery, boosts immunity, improves blood circulation, digestion and refuels the body with nutrients.”

Studies also show that cleaning improves one's mood, sleep and concentration as well as increased energy, hence improved emotional being.

