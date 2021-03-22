Why you should eat more cabbage

By Promise Twinamukye More by this Author

Cabbage is a leafy vegetable of the Brassica family, which also includes broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, and it’s one of the oldest known vegetables, dating as far back as 4,000 B.C. in China. It comes in several varieties, green, red, and savoy, which can be eaten raw or cooked, thrown in a soup, tossed in a salad or stir fry, or simply just steamed by itself.

The inexpensiveness and health benefits of cabbage earned it its nickname “drug of the poor” during the Middle Ages. If you are truly trying to improve your diet, adding this cruciferous vegetable to your meal plan is a good place to start. At an average cost of Shs1000 and upwards depending on the size, they are available in all markets around the country.

According to Dr Andrew Ssekitoleko, a general physician, cabbage is beneficial in one’s diet because of the micro nutrients it contains such as vitamin A, B6, C, K.

Inflammation

Dr Ssekitoleko says eating cabbage will help you fight inflammation, especially when the body has rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel syndrome due its sulforaphane, Kaempferol compounds. He adds that although inflammation is good and the body relies on the inflammatory response to protect against infection or speed up healing, chronic inflammation is dangerous.

Dr Suzan Nakireka, a physician at Mengo Hospital, says just as one gets injured when fighting, so do the cells injure the blood vessels when the fighting is intense. This may in the end lead to unusual blood movement, which comes with different complications.

Bowel movements

Cabbage helps to improve bowel movement due to its insoluble fibre. The insoluble fibre helps keep the digestive system healthy by adding bulk to stool and promoting regular bowel movements.

Advertisement

Cabbage also has Vitamin K, which is an important factor for blood clotting and blood thinning. This helps in reducing risk of certain diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Cancer fighter

According to farmersalmanac.com, it has been known for years that consumption of cruciferous vegetables is associated with lower cancer risk. The sulfur-containing compound, sulforaphane, which gives these vegetables their bitter taste, is also what specifically gives them their cancer-fighting power. Sulforaphane has been shown to inhibit the progression of cancer cells. Anthocyanins, the powerful antioxidants that give red cabbage its vibrant colour, have been shown to slow the formation and even kill already-formed cancer cells.

Weight loss

With a mere 33 calories per cup, cabbage is high in fibre and contains zero fat. Cabbage is frequently recommended to people who want to lose weight since it is packed with so many nutrients and its high fibre content makes it very filling.

“Because of this, you will not feel hungry very often and as a result, you will cut down on snacking on unhealthy foods especially junk,” Dr Nakireka says.

Reduces risk of heart disease and stroke

Researchers have identified nearly 20 different flavonoids and 15 different phenols in cabbage, all which demonstrate antioxidant activity. These antioxidant nutrients play a role in decreasing your risk of several cardiovascular diseases. Cabbage also contains the beneficial minerals calcium and potassium, which help regulate blood pressure.

Blood pressure

According to Dr Ssekitoleko, due to its potassium content, cabbage may help to reduce blood pressure. He adds that red cabbage contains powerful compounds known as anthocyanins which reduce heart diseases risk.

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that “Higher anthocyanin intake is associated with lower arterial stiffness and central blood pressure in women.” Simply put, this anthocyanin-rich vegetable helps lower blood pressure levels and prevents heart disease.

The presence of potassium also makes it a wonderful way to protect oneself from elevated blood pressure, which reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke. Potassium opens up the blood vessels and eases the flow of blood, so it is not being forced in a stress-inducing way through constricted arteries and veins.

Reduced cataracts risk

According to Medlife.com, cabbage contains beta-carotene that prevents macular degeneration of the eye, whichalso reduces one’s chances of getting cataracts. One of the most significant risks of cataract is a blurry and cloudy vision. Images may appear as though you are looking through a dirty glass.

Cabbage may be great in weight loss but taking it as the main food is not good for your health. It should, therefore, be consumed as a part of a balanced and healthy diet.

Hangover Cure

According to farmersalmanac, an online portal, cabbage has been used for relief from hangovers since Roman times. It is thought to clear the body of congeners, by-products of the fermentation process. In addition, its high fibre content helps to absorb the alcohol acetaldehyde. The next time you wake up after having had a few too many, do as the Ancient Greeks did and boil up some cabbage and save the juice for drinking.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com