Why you should eat more plantain

Plantain (Gonja), is a member of the banana family. Although it looks similar to bananas, it is different in flavour.

Bananas are smaller and much sweeter, while plantains have a starchy consistency and taste. But because of their similar look, plantains are often referred to as bananas. It is usually available all year round making them non-seasonal.

Plantain can be eaten several ways including roasted, fried, baked and boiled.

Benefits

Plantain is a carbohydrate-rich food. This, according to Dr Andrew Ssekitoleko, a general physician, is good in weight management since the fibre and starch found in plantains are complex carbohydrates, which make you fuller and more satisfied after a few bites.

Since it has complex carbohydrates, it is less processed and slowly digested as compared to the simple carbohydrates found in processed foods. They keep you fuller and more satisfied for longer after a meal, which means less snacking on unhealthy foods.

Peterson Kato Kikomeko, assistant lecturer of Human Nutrition at Kyambogo University, says dietary fibre is good for easy bowel regulation. It helps absorb enough water to soften stool that would be excreted later, leaving less room for constipation.

Vitamin C

According to Kikomeko, Vitamin c when included as part of a varied diet can help support the immune system.

However, heat and light can destroy vitamin C. Therefore, steaming will help maintain the high level of vitamin C in plantain. Kikomeko adds that along with potassium, the vitamins found in plantain help to heal wounds faster and are good for heart health.

Consumption

Plantain can be a good substitute for potatoes as a side dish or snack. But how you prepare it determines the amount and quality of nutrients you will get.

This fruit can be eaten from when it is green, yellow or black. These different stages, however, change the effectiveness of the nutrients in them and serving too.

While the green plantains have complex carbohydrates, this changes as they ripen. The fermentation process breaks down the absorption of sugars as the fruits ripen.

According to Kikomeko, the ripening process turns the complex carbohydrates into soluble sugars, which can easily be absorbed in the body. This may increase sugar levels in the body when taken in large and frequent particles.

Reduce ulcers

The 2013 study published in the BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine entitled Healing effects of Musa sapientum var. paradisiaca in diabetic rats with co-occurring gastric ulcer: cytokines and growth factor by PCR amplification, Says unripe plantain promotes ulcer healing.

The study states that extract of unripe plantain has effects on the lining of the intestine by stimulating cells on the lining of the stomach to produce mucus that is thicker, thus giving ulcers time to heal. It also reduced the free radicals that were generated.

“The presence of many chemical substances such as flavonoids, saponins, glycosides and alkaloids in unripe plantain, contributes to ensuring healing of chronic diabetic gastric ulcer,” the study reads in part.

Risks

According to webmd.com, plantains are healthy. But they are less so when you cook them with a lot of oil, fat, or sugar. High-fat, high-salt, or high-sugar foods can raise your risk of weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, or cancer.

In developing countries, many people grind plantain into flour and bake it into snacks or street foods. But if the fruit or the flour is not stored or handled properly, these treats might look tasty, but they could make you sick.

Cooking, storage

For a lower-fat dish, peel and chop green plantain into chunks, then boil it for 20 to 30 minutes with a pinch of salt. When it is ready, drizzle it with olive oil or mash it up.

Yellow plantain is riper, softer, and sweeter than the green ones. Slice off the tough ends, then wrap it in foil and bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

Store plantain at room temperature, and keep it away from sunlight. Do not put it in the refrigerator.

If you want plantain to ripen faster, place it in a paper sack. Do not use a plastic bag since this seals in moisture and makes your plantain rot.



Downside

When cooked properly, plantains can be a great addition to any diet, but plantains do have disadvantages. Watch out for unnecessary sodium and fat that may come with different preparation methods.

Plantain chips are often sold and packaged as an on-the-go snack. According to Nutritionvalue.org, a typical 100 gram serving of plantain chips can have as much as 30 grams of fat, or 46 per cent of your recommended daily allotment, and 64 grams of carbs, which is about 21 per cent of the total amount of carbs you should eat in a day.



