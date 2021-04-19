Why you should not forget the tongue

By Guest Writer More by this Author

It will really be shocking if one said they did not know the tongue. The tongue is a muscular organ found in the mouth along with the teeth, gums, tonsils, name it and serves important functions namely;

● Eating

● Swallowing

● Speaking

● Tasting, that is bitter, sweet, cold or hot.

The tongue forms the floor of the mouth of all mammals where humans belong. It harbours a lot of bacteria from food remains which produce compounds that play an important role in bad breath.

Unfortunately, most of the times we concentrate on the teeth and forget to brush the tongue. This allows ingrowth of plenty of foul-smelling compounds from the retained food residues. Each time you brush your teeth never forget to brush the tongue too to clear the dirt that accumulates as it does on our teeth.

You can brush your tongue using a tongue scrapper specifically made for that, or the back of the toothbrush that has also be designed for the same purpose and if all these are unreachable then your toothbrush can serve the purpose.

Dr Maria Gorretti Nakyonyi

Dental surgeon

Uganda Dental Association