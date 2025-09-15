Why your child cannot sit still: Understanding ADHD

Eight-year-old Paul Muwanga behaves in an erratic manner. He is restless all the time, talks excessively, fidgets with things and cannot settle in one place quietly. His parents have branded him “mad.” Many children with a character such as Muwanga’s are usually labelled “stubborn,” “unruly,” or “spoilt brats.”

However, experts explain that such children are not necessarily mad. They may actually be suffering from a psychiatric disorder known as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

What is ADHD?

ADHD is a childhood disorder characterised by consistent and persistent patterns of inattention and hyperactive behaviour, explains Emmanuel Ssekidde, a psychiatric clinical officer at Serenity Centre on Entebbe Road. The condition affects a child’s social behaviour and their ability to succeed in education.

ADHD is not simply about poor parenting or indiscipline. As experts emphasise, it is a psychiatric condition that requires medical attention. Sadly, however, few parents seek expert intervention.

Some dismiss the symptoms as bad behaviour, while others rely on punishment that only worsens the child’s distress.

A study published in the African Journal of Psychiatry (2023) revealed that the prevalence of ADHD among African school-going children aged five to seven years is between 5.5 and 8.9 percent.

Ssekidde notes that ADHD is usually diagnosed in children between three and seven years. When similar symptoms are observed beyond this age, they may point to different psychiatric conditions, such as delinquency or conduct disorder.

Normal or excessive behaviour?

It is worth noting that hyperactivity in children is not always abnormal. Dr Josephine Nabbosa of Mulago National Referral Hospital's psychiatry clinic explains that children, particularly boys, often exhibit restless and excitable behaviour as part of their growth. They may throw tantrums, scribble on walls, fight with siblings or ignore instructions.

Girls may also be noisy and active in their own way. Sometimes, such behaviour is merely a strategy to attract attention. But when these traits are displayed excessively and persistently, they may signal ADHD. According to experts, the disorder is generally characterised by three things: inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity.

Signs of inattention

Inattentive children make careless mistakes, fail to pay attention to detail, and have difficulty sustaining concentration on tasks or play. They may start many activities without completing them, ignore instructions, or struggle to organise and finish assignments. They are easily distracted and often lose things carelessly.

Signs of hyperactivity Hyperactivity is more visible. Children may fidget constantly, hate sitting still, and appear restless all the time. They dislike quiet leisure activities, talk excessively and seem unable to control their energy.

“A hyperactive child is always on the go,” says Ssekidde. “Many parents describe them as if controlled by an invisible power.”

Signs of impulsivity

Impulsive children blurt out answers before a question is completed, struggle to wait for their turn, and frequently interrupt conversations or games. Such behaviour often creates conflict in classrooms and at home.

Diagnosis and treatment

Treatment combines psychotherapeutic and medical interventions. Medical approaches often involve stimulants that activate the central nervous system to balance hyperactivity. “If the brain fails to register that someone is hyperactive, it must be stimulated to respond and create a chemical balance,” Ssekidde explains. Antidepressants are also sometimes used to calm patients. Butabika National Referral Hospital runs a childhood and adolescent ADHD clinic, and services there are free of charge.

Psychotherapy focuses on behavioural therapy, social skills training and special education. Teachers are advised to adapt learning tasks, while parents receive guidance to cope emotionally and respond consistently.

“Parents must agree on boundaries,” Ssekidde says, adding: “Some children are quite skilful at manipulating parents who are inconsistent, especially when couples disagree on discipline.”

If left undiagnosed and untreated, ADHD can degenerate into other psychiatric disorders such as conduct disorder or delinquency. Some children drift into petty crime, such as pickpocketing, and risk community violence. ADHD can also lead to anxiety disorders in adulthood. Many sufferers turn to drugs, abusing stimulants and antidepressants in search of calm.

Causes

Robinah Nanyonga, a counselling psychologist, says ADHD may reflect gaps in a child’s development cycle, neglect or abuse. Hyperactivity may be the child’s way of coping with unmet needs. Genetic, biological and environmental factors are also linked to ADHD. Prenatal trauma, such as infections during pregnancy, smoking, alcohol consumption or toxic exposure, can affect brain development. Studies suggest that food additives, preservatives and colours consumed by expectant mothers may also increase risk. Other causes include chemical imbalances in neurotransmitters, frontal lobe damage from early childhood accidents, and genetic predisposition. The frontal lobe, which governs impulse control, judgment, memory and social behaviour, plays a critical role. Damage here often translates into ADHD symptoms.

Specialised care in schools

Jesca Nakiguli, a special needs teacher at Munyonyo Learning Centre, says it is difficult for teachers and parents to identify ADHD without training.

“A teacher may simply label such children as troublemakers or lazy,” she says. “They may punish them for being inattentive or jumpy instead of seeking help.”

At her centre, children are supported through an individualised approach. This requires parents’ acceptance of the diagnosis and cooperation in the programme. Nakiguli cites the example of Wilson Isabirye, diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia. Initially, he saw letters in reverse, struggling to read and write.

But with patient handling, he improved and eventually scored an aggregate 16 in his Primary Leaving Examinations. This, she says, proves that with proper care, children with ADHD can complete school successfully. Teachers need patience, creativity and consistency. They should tailor strategies to each child’s strengths, give smaller tasks to avoid overwhelming them, and reinforce progress with sincere praise. “Make the child your partner, acknowledge their effort and reward good behaviour,” she advises.

Prevention

Ssekidde stresses that prevention is possible. Immunisation can protect children from infections that damage the brain. Early treatment of childhood illnesses reduces risk, while mothers living with HIV should take steps to prevent mother-to-child transmission. Malaria prevention is also important, as the disease can affect the brain. Expectant mothers should attend antenatal clinics, avoid self-medication, and stay away from alcohol or drugs. These measures help protect children from brain damage and lower the risk of ADHD.



A parent’s struggle

At home, Kirabira is a friendly but shy boy. He used to play a lot and sometimes disappeared without notice. In class, however, he is inattentive. Teachers found it difficult to make him comply, and he often failed to focus. “The biggest challenge is that he cannot concentrate for long on any activity,” his parent says. For many families like this, ADHD brings daily struggles. Without understanding and support, children are stigmatised, punished or dismissed as hopeless. Yet with early diagnosis, medical care, and patient handling, they can thrive.



