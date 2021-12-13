Prime

Will vaccination offer protection against Omicron?

By  Dr Vincent Karuhanga

What you need to know:

  • It is increasingly being discovered that Covid-19 vaccines have lower efficiency against the variants, but will likely provide protection against severe Covid-19 infection. Therefore, although someone might transmit infection, they may not get severely sick to require hospitalisation. 

I understand there is a new variant of Covid-19 known as Omicron and some cases have been identified in Uganda. Will the Covid-19 vaccines offer protection against this variant? Also, I tested positive for Covid-19 in June but I am now negative. Should I get vaccinated? Byakatonda

