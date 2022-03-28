With Shs20m, Okoyo can undergo open heart surgery

Nathan Okoyo was born with a heart problem but his parents did not suspect anything until he was nine months old when his mother noticed that he was not meeting growth milestones, was sickly and looked malnourished.

“I took him to hospital and he was put on several nutritional programmes but there was no improvement. His growth was stunted and every time he fell ill, he would be put on oxygen. I then took him to Mbale Hospital but was later referred to Mount Elgon Hospital in Mbale,” his mother, Evaline Achom, says.

At the hospital, the doctors recommended a graphic outline of the heart’s movement in an echo test which revealed that he had a hole in the heart. From the results, Okoyo was referred to Uganda Heart Institute in Mulago where the hole in the heart was confirmed.

In 2016, he started treatment. “The doctors said he was still too young for an operation. Also, they said, at that age, sometimes the whole would disappear. I had to take him back for review every year,” says Achom.

Since 2016, he has been on medication and reviews until 2020 when he skipped the medical reviews due to the lockdown. At the start of March, a cardiology medical camp was organised in Mbale and the doctors specifically focused on children.

“Since he had not been reviewed for two years, I took him to the doctors who after an echo test said the hole was instead worsening,” she says.

He was again referred to the Uganda Heart Institute and after assessment and echo report by Dr Judith Namuyonga, a consultant cardiologist revealed a severe narrowing of the pulmonary artery and a small opening was found between the right and left atria of the heart. There was also a narrowing of the valve located between the lower right heart chamber which required immediate open heart surgery since Okoyo now faces difficulty breathing, especially when it is cold.

The surgery will be conducted at the Uganda Heart Institute in Mulago and will cost Shs20m.

For any financial support, send mobile money 0779701336 or 0755334725 or on account number 3201517847 Centenary Bank.

