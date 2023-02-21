Women participation key in the devt of water and sanitation systems

Women's participation is crucial in the development of water and sanitation systems, as they are often the primary caregivers and users of water and sanitation facilities in households and communities.

The time-consuming and physically demanding task of collecting water often falls on women and girls. Lack of access to safe and reliable water and sanitation facilities can result in negative impacts on women's health, education, and economic opportunities.

In Uganda, women are disproportionately affected by the lack of access to safe water and sanitation facilities. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, only 40 percent of households in rural areas have access to improved sanitation facilities, and women and girls are often the ones who bear the burden of this lack of access. The situation is even more challenging for women living in informal settlements and refugee camps, where access to water and sanitation facilities is often limited or non-existent.

In Uganda, a dependable, securely managed source of water is not available to 38 million people, or roughly 83 percent of the population, as of 2022, and 7 million people, or 17 per cent of the population, do not have access to better sanitation options.

The rise of illnesses like cholera, typhoid, and diarrhea in Uganda as a result of inadequate sanitation infrastructure disproportionately impacts women and girls.

Globally, 4.2 billion people do not have access to safely managed sanitation services (WHO/UNICEF, 2017). In Sub-Saharan Africa, only 28 percent of the population have access to basic sanitation, and 32% still practice open defecation (WHO/UNICEF, 2017).

According to data from the Joint Monitoring Programme for Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (JMP), as of 2017, only 22 percent of the population of Uganda had access to basic sanitation facilities, which include flush or pour-flush to a piped sewer system, septic tank, or pit latrine with a slab or composting toilet.

Only 8 percent of the population had access to safely managed sanitation, which means that the excreta are safely disposed of in situ or transported and treated off-site while 22 percent of the population still practiced open defecation.

There were significant disparities in access to sanitation between rural and urban areas, with 70 percent of the rural population lacking access to basic sanitation facilities compared to 8 percent of the urban population. There were also disparities in access to sanitation between different wealth quintiles, with 95 percent of the wealthiest quintile having access to basic sanitation facilities compared to only 5 percent of the poorest quintile.

At the 21st AfWA Congress & Exhibition and the 7th International Faecal Sludge Management Conference held in Côte d’Ivoire starting February 19

Speak Up Africa held a session on “Inclusive sanitation policies for gender equality and health security”.



The session was key because access to adequate sanitation is an issue that many countries face around the world. The session was an opportunity to share experiences between countries and to propose sustainable solutions that will allow the inclusion of gender in sanitation policies and facilitate the implementation of strategies.

Wastewater and fecal sludge that is not properly contained can leak into the environment and contaminate areas where people live, work, and play. Women, children, and men are particularly vulnerable to fecal-borne illnesses such as diarrhea, neglected tropical diseases, and malaria due to poor sanitation management. These illnesses reduce the economic and human productivity of entire nations and communities.

The lack of an inclusive and equitable sanitation policy, therefore, has consequences for health, well-being, education, and empowerment. In fact, young girls are sometimes unable to safely manage menstrual hygiene in school due to unsanitary and/ or lack of separate toilets for boys and girls, leading them to repeatedly miss school. Similarly, women experience difficulties to manage their menstrual hygiene in the workplace, leading to increased unproductivity.

People with disabilities are not always considered in the choice of sanitation infrastructure models and are often discouraged from pursuing their ambitions when interested in jobs in the value chain, particularly in the emptying and transportation components. Poor sanitation is associated with the transmission of diarrheal diseases, such as cholera, dysentery, typhoid, polio, and neglected tropical diseases.



Gender equality

In many parts of Africa, access to adequate sanitation facilities is a major challenge, particularly for women and girls. The lack of gender-inclusive sanitation policies and facilities in Africa leads to negative impacts on health, safety, and security, particularly for women and girls. However, there is hope as many African countries are taking steps toward implementing inclusive sanitation policies.

In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the importance of inclusive sanitation policies for gender equality and health security. One of the key issues in the field of sanitation is the lack of facilities that are designed to meet the specific needs of women and girls. In many parts of the world, women and girls are forced to use unsanitary and unsafe facilities, which can leave them vulnerable to sexual harassment and assault.

To address this issue, a number of countries and organizations have developed innovative solutions that prioritize inclusivity and safety. For example, some communities have implemented "she toilets," which are designed to be more private and secure than traditional toilets, with features such as locks and lighting.

Another important aspect of inclusive sanitation policies is ensuring access for individuals with disabilities. In many cases, people with disabilities are excluded from existing facilities, which can limit their ability to participate fully in society. To address this issue, some countries have developed accessibility guidelines for public toilets, which include features such as grab bars, ramps, and signage.

Overall, inclusive sanitation policies have the potential to significantly improve health outcomes and promote gender equality. By prioritizing the needs of marginalized groups, such policies can help to ensure that everyone has access to safe and hygienic facilities, regardless of their gender, disability status, or socioeconomic background. As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of inclusive sanitation policies for public health and safety has become even more apparent, making it an important area for continued investment and innovation.

Gender inequality is one of the biggest barriers to achieving proper sanitation access in Africa. In many African societies, women and girls are responsible for managing household hygiene and sanitation, including menstrual hygiene. However, due to inadequate sanitation facilities, women and girls are often forced to use unhygienic and unsafe practices such as open defecation or sharing toilets with men, which not only puts them at risk of physical harm but also leads to serious health issues.

In addition to the negative impact on gender equality, the lack of adequate sanitation facilities also poses a significant threat to public health. Poor sanitation conditions contribute to the spread of diseases, such as cholera, typhoid, and diarrheal diseases, which can be fatal, particularly for children. The COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the need for adequate sanitation facilities to prevent the spread of disease.

Many African countries are now taking steps toward addressing this issue by implementing inclusive sanitation policies that prioritize gender equality and health security. For example, the Kenyan government has committed to providing access to basic sanitation services for all by 2030, as part of its Sustainable Development Goals. Similarly, the Ghanaian government has launched the "Sanitation for All" campaign to provide access to safe and affordable sanitation facilities for all citizens.