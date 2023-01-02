Workout tips for beginners

A number of people set losing weight as a New Year resolution without giving much thought to how much work they would have to put in to achieve thisgoal.

However, as you would need more than a few years of study to achieve a degree, a lot of work goes into getting in shape or fit.

Don Wandera, a fitness enthusiast, says there is need to maintain what you have achieved. Starting small and keeping at it is what matters.

“So, be kind to yourself, leave the information overload that comes from magazines, friends and the Internet aside and focus on getting into the habit of exercising,” Wandera shares.

He adds that while you may not know much, you should not worry as some information is fictitious or discouraging.

“You may not know about, say High Intensive Interval Training (HIIT) or how it is done, but that does not mean you cannot do anything. Start with the basics and do not give up. Before long, you will start noticing some changes,” he says.

Exercising frequency

Elijah Muhwezi, a fitness coach, says there is a tendency of beginners to do over and above what is necessary.

“It is great that you are zealous. However, pace yourself to avoid straining your muscles. That said, sparing time on a daily basis to work out is a great start and the more you do it, the faster the results,” he says.

Length

Muhwezi says how badly we want something determines how hard we will work to achieve it.

“If you badly need to lose the belly fat, then you will put in more time doing sit-ups and the related drills. That said, if you engage in high-intensity interval training (HIIT), where you alternate between short intense workouts and rest intervals, all you need is 20 minutes which is equivalent to 40 minutes of moderate exercising,” he says, adding that working with a trainer is important since together, you will come up with a workout regimen for your body type and needs.

Ideal workout time

Muhwezi says the only way one can ably stick to their resolutions is by setting aside a time that works for them. While some will find morning hours ideal, for others, it is in the evening or afternoon. Take a look at your schedule and see where to place your exercise hour.

“Do you prefer to run at the end of the day as a way to relieve stress? Does a run in the morning help you perform better? It is such questions that will help you find the best exercising time,” he says.

He adds that since we are all different, your best hour is when you can consistently make time for a work out.

Eating or drinking

So, what do you do if you feel hungry before a workout? Edgar Ntulume, a diet and fitness enthusiast, says the intensity of the workout determines whether it is necessary to eat or not.

“For example, a moderate workout can be achieved without eating anything. On the other hand, if you are going for an intense workout for a long period, then a healthy snack, a few hours to the workout is safe,” he says. It is also important that you get into the habit of drinking water regularly because you sweat throughout the day and even more as you work out.

Is weight lifting good?

Ntulume says like the brain, muscles must be exercised to grow and get stronger. “So, the question is not if weight lifting is good but how much weight is good for you. The weight should be comfortable enough for you not to bulk under it or fail to finish the exercise yet challenge your muscles,” he says.

Cardio vs strength training

Every exercise type addresses certain concerns. For example, if you just need to stay fit, then cardio is good enough. However, if you need to shed some weight and strengthen your body, then strength training may be your answer.

“However, you can do both for double effect. One way to combine cardio and strength training is through HIIT,” Muhwezi shares.

How do I deal with soreness?

With every new adventure comes resistance from the body in form of soreness. This does not mean that you bow out.

“With mild soreness, rather than bow out, do less intense exercises such as stretching to allow the muscles recover,” Edgar Ntulume, a diet and fitness enthusiast, shares.