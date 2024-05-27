Wound healing and the itching dilemma

Why does a wound itch when it is about to heal and is it true that if it does not itch it will not heal? Bashir

Dear Basir,

When a wound is about to heal, many injured people may notice that it becomes itchier. However, scratching or chewing away the protective scab can lead to a larger wound, increasing the risk of infection and delaying the healing process, especially in children.

Right after someone gets a skin injury, there may be swelling due to bleeding into the injured tissues. If there is external bleeding, the body may mobilise blood elements to stop bleeding by forming a clot. The clot also helps seal off the area to protect it from the entry of harmful substances or infection-causing germs.

After an injury, the affected tissues may swell due to an increased movement of fluid, chemical substances, and white blood cells into the injured area for protection. The release of chemicals and the compression of nerves in the area of injury cause pain. These chemicals typically help the small blood vessels become more porous, allowing more fluid and cells to enter and protect the area, but some of the chemicals can contribute to both pain (kinins) and itching (histamines).

When healing is almost complete, the swelling contributing to pain due to compression of nerves at the site goes down. However, with substances such as histamine still lingering around, one’s healing wound may then feel more itchy than painful.