Zumba: Fastest way to lose weight 

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

Caroline Angell had always loved dancing. Therefore, when she was looking for a new exercise regimen , a friend advised her to join Zumba classes.

Angell says while some think that aerobic dance and Zumba classes are one and the same, they have slightly different atmospheres as well as movement sets.

“Zumba takes heavier inspiration from Latin dancing styles while dance classes usually focus on very athletic moves, with expecting plenty of bouncing around to torch calories,” she clarifies.

Angell, a zumba trainer adds that Zumba is a slim-down cardio dance workout that helps one lose weight in an easy and fun way.

“You can burn up to 600-1,000 calories in just one session,” she shares.

Having been an athlete, working out has never been a challenge to Angell. Before joining zumba classes, she jogged at least three times a week and swam once a week, although she found it constraining to go to the gym.

Like Angell, Sally Aleng, a zumba enthusiast reminisces about her first day in class, saying, despite her enthusiasm to dance, she was conscious about getting it wrong.

“The energy with which the participants moved their bodies seemed more than I was accustomed to or ready to engage in. However, the joy was so contagious that before long, I was moving along and the rest was history,” she laughs.

Advertisement

Stress remedy

Aleng has never looked back and seven years later, she goes for Zumba classes, even though venues keep changing.

She says besides helping her lose weight, Zumba continues to be a remedy for stress.

“The energy and camaraderie I enjoy helps melt away the day’s stress in no time,” she shares.

Angell adds that the work out can also help lower one’s risk of heart disease, reduce blood pressure and bad cholesterol, and boost good cholesterol and most importantly boost one’s immunity.

Zumba, a great cardiovascular exercise will also help tone your whole body, which accounts for better body shape.

It also enhances one’s mood because as they dance the brain releases endorphins that will make them feel happy and exuberant.

Improved coordination

Dancing naturally improves your coordination, which also translates into better balance.

Seeing that a lot of energy is expended, metabolism is also boosted.

Zumba is thus amazing for recuperation because it improves one’s overall mental health as it melts away stress while boosting one’s mood and making them feel happier.

“When doing Zumba, oxygen-rich blood is transferred to the brain thus improving one’s attention and concentration,” Angell explains.

She shades some more light on this work out saying, many think Zumba is only for women but that is a fallacy.

“The exercise is ideal for literally everyone; both men and women, even expectant mothers can attend zumba for at least the first seven months of their pregnancy. It is also a fun exercise for the family; you can work out with your children, relatives, sisters, and husband,” she says.

Angell adds that some think zumba is merely dancing to Latino/hip hop songs so the assumption is that it is very simple.

“However, apart from being a cardiovascular exercise and not just a dance class, it is usually not as simple as it looks. That is why I always encourage everyone interested to join the class to actually experience the difference thus appreciate it,” she clarifies.

Additionally, we have seen many Zumba classes done in groups but Angell says it can be done in the gym as well as at home depending on your comfort and desires.

“You can also participate in a Zumba dance party no matter your fitness level, age, or dance ability. If you don’t feel comfortable doing Zumba at a gym or you can’t afford it, you can easily do Zumba in your own living room,” she explains.

When heading out for this workout, remember that your dress code matters. Therefore, Angell says when picking your clothing, you need to avoid fabrics made of rubber or plastic-based materials which keep sweat from evaporating and increase temperatures when working out which is unhealthy.

On the other hand, cotton is an amazing fabric because it absorbs the sweat.

“However, you can also go for those that allow sweat to evaporate from the skin without soaking the clothes. These also leave you comfortable devoid of the sweaty feel,” she explains.

[email protected]