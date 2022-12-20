 Choosing the perfect Christmas tree for your home

The Christmas tree has evolved over the last few decades; there is more variety from types to sizes. Finding the right size and type for your home requires careful planning.

While some homeowners prefer the natural tree because nothing says the holiday is here than the scent of pine and its rich green colour, others prefer artificial trees because they are an economical investment since you use the same tree over and over and they come with their own lights so you can cut that expense as well.

Here are the important considerations to keep in mind as you choose your tree.

Size

Before you go tree shopping, first decide where you will set it up the tree, this will guide you to pick the right size.

You do not want to get a tree that dwarfs everything else and neither do you want to get one that looks like a random shrub.

Although it is impossible to set firm size guidelines the rule of thumb is that the tree should leave 24 to 36 inches between the tree and furniture in diameter and at least four to six inches between the highest part of your tree and the ceiling.

If you cannot make rough estimates using your eyes take the measurements with you when you go tree shopping. If you end up with a fresh tree that is too big for your space, you can trim it a little as long it does not look like it pressed against the wall or furniture.

If yours is a small space, the tabletop mini trees are the perfect solution.

For spacious rooms, get trees that are taller than eight feet.

A taller tree will also have a larger circumference (unless you choose a pencil-style tree), so keep your furniture and decor in mind when selecting a space to display your tree.

Tree health

When choosing a Christmas tree, go for a healthy one as this will determine how long it will last in your home, and how good it will look over the festive period. A healthy tree should be a shiny, glossy green, if it has any grey or brown colouring it means the tree will not last through the season.

You can tell the condition of the tree by the amount of needles that fall off when you shake or drop it on the ground.

The healthier the tree the less needles fall off.

Alternatively, run your hands through the branches and see how many fall off; it is fine for some of the internal needles to fall off, but the exterior ones should remain intact.

Ornament collection

Have you ever seen a tree that looks so over decorated that it ceases to be pleasing to the eye? The purpose of the ornaments is to enhance the beauty of the tree not to smother it.

To achieve this, ascertain that your tree is able to bear the weight of your ornament collection without looking overloaded.

To check the strength of the branches, gently pull them down to simulate the weight of your decorations.

Water the stand

Treat your holiday tree the same way you would any live plant. If you want to keep it fresh, it needs to have adequate water. Get a tree stand with a built-in reservoir and check it regularly.

You can buy additives to help water absorption and kill bacteria, but they are not as necessary as simply keeping the tree well-watered.

Trim the trunk

When trees are first cut, sap rushes to close the wound, sealing the bottom. When that happens, the tree is not as able to absorb water so make a fresh cut at the bottom right before you place it in water, and try to put up your Christmas tree the same day you bring it home.

Make the cut perpendicular to the axis of the stem, and avoid cutting the trunk at an angle or in a V-shape because it will make it harder to keep the tree upright in the stand.

Give it additives

If possible, place the tree somewhere where it can get a few hours of natural light each day, and make sure its base is fully immersed in water. Experts have revealed that the secret to keeping your real tree looking healthy is actually full-fat lemonade.

You can use florist’s cut flower food, or you can just mix up some sugar water or full-fat lemonade, feeding your tree a little lemonade will give it a sugar boost and support growth. Ideally, you need to keep your real tree away from any fruit bowls in the home.

Although they may be a staple during the festive period, fruit gives off ethylene gas which affects plants and trees, making needles drop quicker.

Finally, make sure the tree is secure in its holder or pot, and avoid whittling the trunk of a tree to fit a stand - this can remove the most active cells from the outside of the trunk and make the tree thirsty.

Keep heat away

Direct sunlight or proximity to a heat source will quickly dry out the tree. So place the tree as far from heat as possible. If your tree does dry out, though, you will need to remove it from the house and recycle it. Lights too can become very hot and cause a fire hazard if left on the tree unmonitored for hours at a time. Play it safe and turn off the lights before bed; or if you are not going to be around to monitor the tree. Smaller lights on the tree might also help to slow the drying-out process, but you can still use large lights if you keep up on watering the tree.Make sure that all of your bulbs are in good condition and that the cords for the lights are not worn or frayed. Real trees can catch fire, so follow general fire safety tips when keeping a real Christmas tree indoors. Turning off the lights occasionally will also slow down the drying-out process. To make it last as long as possible, treat your tree like you would an expensive bunch of flowers, and be mindful of how day-to-day things might affect it, such as heat and light.

A pallet wood tree. PHOTO/Frank Baguma

GET CREATIVE WITH YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE

By ESTHER BRIDGET NAKALYA

If you feel inspired to do more with your Christmas tree how about try out these exciting trends this season?

Acrylic wall tree

If you are looking for a great wall display, the acrylic three dimensional wall tree drawing will suit that need.

Moreen Ashaba, an interior designer, says the acrylic wall tree is a great alternative to the traditional tree because not only does it come in various colours, but is also environmentally friendly and allergenic free.

This wall display is usually two millimetres thick and 118X66 in frame and can be displayed on mounted television sets or any other preferred space. To install the tree will cost about Shs1.2m.

Beaded tree

Margret Nalwadda, an artist says this a customized Christmas tree made to the client’s specifications.

“This art piece is usually made out of wire and beads from different African traditions. You can choose to use the traditional Christmas colours of white, red and green and add ornaments such as the angel or star,” says Nalwadda.

This African tree does not require more ornaments as it stands out great on its own. Depending on size, the trees cost from Shs25,000 and above.

Pallet wood tree

This tree is assembled from sticks or wooden pallets and makes a great DIY project.

Ashaba encourages opting for advent trees which help you count down to the big day with the aid of number-labelled stocks to add a statement to the tree.

You can also feature a framed verse or add green boughs.