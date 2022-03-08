How to successfully market your real estate firm on social media

Tapping into available social media platforms would do well for real estate agents aspart of their overall marketing strategy.

In today’s highly competitive real estate market, agents have to do more than acquire a license. They need to use all the skills and tools at their disposal to woo clients to themselves. Increasingly, online presence is becoming more effective rather than the conventional ways of marketing.

Content

Social media rides on quality content since with quality, gaining of followers becomes easier. Akram Kikomeko, a real estate dealer in Nansana, Wakiso shares that anytime is a good time for a dealer to discover a good tip to pass on to potential customers.

He says if they must, real estate agents can take short videos on their phone and share them.

“Make this a part of your daily routine and always be ready to share helpful tips. Social media is key to attracting numbers, so inventive real estate brokers are creating memorable moments for them to capture and share on social media,” he says.

Kikomeko adds that one should show consistent value in their social media posts through video, articles, news among other things since the key is to be seen as the expert in the real estate trade.

With social media being the new business card, customers want to read posts of agents that would make them want to reach out to the agents physically. He recommends that they should also be fast and get to the point as people’s attention spans online are short.

Keep in touch

Patience Kulabako, another real estate agent based in Naalya, shares that increasingly, it is becoming more than just having a website, an effective Facebook business page, and a real estate blog. She says one needs stronger strategies for finding fresh leads and great sales opportunities.

“E-mail real estate marketing can become an effective tool for open house invitations, monthly market updates, and offering useful tips to people in transition. People may not be ready to buy or sell right now, but when they are you will be priority and be their go-to agent because you have kept in regular touch with useful information since you have established yourself as the authority in the market,” Kulabako advises.

She adds that social media forums remain popular and effective meeting points for buyers, sellers, and real estate agents, so answering a few questions well can enhance your reputation and encourage people to visit your social media profiles elsewhere.

“Eventually, they may even want to meet with you personally. Make it part of your daily schedule to answer good questions and engage with potential clients. With such engagements, you will be surprised how many buyer and seller leads you can generate,” she advises.

Combined, platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have almost two billion active monthly users whom real estate agents can tap into but this requires creativity and authenticity.

Consistency is key and it is not that one particular post would make a difference between getting a lead or not. Social media should be used to boost name recognition and have your audience associate real estate with you and your brand.

Give them what they need

“Know your followers because when you aim to speak to everyone, you end up speaking to no one. Your ability to capture attention, build rapport and convert followers to clients is dependent on your ability to build confidence and trust. Knowing your target clients, their pain points, dreams, frustrations and interests will enable you to create content that speaks directly to your prospective clients,” says Kulabako.

She adds that developing compelling social media content is a basis for a comprehensive marketing strategy.

Ernest Mugalu, a property dealer in Bweyogerere reveals that video content has been proven to increase engagement with followers, so brokers need to get used to lifestyle content that appeals to people. It is generally the most effective content you can create.

Lately, using the power of online real estate services can help you target specific markets. Both buyers and sellers like to research prospective property at their leisure and will devote as many hours to their search as required.

In a local market, people want real estate agents to produce details about neighbourhood characteristics such as schools and playgrounds, shopping facilities, housing price ranges and the different property types.

“Generally, the more relevant information you can provide the better. For the websites, ensure your website is optimized for speed especially when it comes to real estate, which will include multiple high quality images which take more time to load, it is important to ensure that your site loads fast. A faster website will increase the likelihood of people staying on your website and also help your site rank higher in the search engines which, all things equal, will lead to more visitors, leads, listings, and ultimately sales,” Mugalu shares.