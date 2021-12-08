Prime

Otuboi: Teso’s urban jewel setting pace for other urban councils

View of Otuboi town council, situated on northern highway. PHOTO/SIMON PETER EMWAMU

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

With the upgrade from murram to tarmac in 2010, Otuboi became an attraction for business as lodging facilities started to emerge and a couple of businesses cropped up.

KALAKI: Teso has a handful of town councils with opportunities to exploit, such as Otuboi town council situated northwest of Soroti District along the northern highway. It is a fast developing town council setting pace for others with few cases of crime to call apart from emerging instances of prostitution as result of truck drivers spending nights here.

