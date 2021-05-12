10 décor items you can get cheaply

You can improve the look of your home and even upgrade the air quality with just a few tweaks at minimal cost. Look around the shops and find some simple beauties.

Do you long for an inviting and comfortable space but do not know how to spice up your house?

You can improve the look of your house with throw-rugs, antique accessories, and different Do-it-yourself projects. The different styles bring in different looks.

These items are not really hard to find; you can find them while shopping in a supermarket or as you buy home appliances in different showrooms and markets. Also, they do not necessarily need to take up a large part of your budget.

Some of the ornaments include;

Décor bottles

Décor bottles can either be done by hand or just bought from décor shops. Playing around with the right art can transform an ordinary bottle into the greatest piece of art in your living room and work desk or that unique flower vase you have been craving.

You can buy already decorated bottles normally start from Shs15, 000, the cheapest being the painted ones.

Since many of these are converted glass bottles, which are easily broken, they are best kept out of the reach of children

Flower baskets (pots)

There are many options for baskets. They can also be a DIY venture that can be made out of used buckets and can save you some shillings.

They are in the cost range of Shs10, 000 to Shs35, 000 depending the finishing of the basket.

Decorative hanging mirrors

These mirrors come in different designs too. One’s taste in art therefore matters, along with the kind of look you would like to achieve in your house.

Quality mirrors range from Shs30, 000 to Shs350, 000 depending on the size and finishing of the mirror.

Wall shelves

These are especially simple wall shelves that can accommodate a few things. They can be metallic or wooden or plastic. Depending on the size and material needed, these shelves can range from Shs60, 000 to Shs130, 000

Clocks

Wall and table clocks can also be bought in different shades, designs and sizes, which determine where they can fit.

There are different designs that nearly fit any purpose a homeowner would want for their interior design.

These range from Shs20, 000 to Shs100, 00. (This includes student alarm clocks.

Photo frame

Due to the advancements in technology, photo albums seem to have taken a back seat when it comes to archiving photos, losing partly to the smartphones.

You can, however, go to the studio for just a few hard copy photos and fix them in a table or wall photo album to give a décor twist to your wall. Photoframes come in different designs and it is best that one goes to the shops and supermarkets to choose the best for themselves.

These range from Shs20, 000 to Shs240, 000. From online shops, they range from Shs60, 000 to Shs250, 000.

Candles

You can get a variety of burners from scented to unscented candles, artificial and real burning candles. In spite of the size you pick, just having them in a room creates a difference in the look, be it day or night. They are obviously much appreciated in the night for their soft glow and soothing light and the scented candles bring the air to life. They normally range from Shs500 to Shs20, 000 from local shops and Shs18,000 a 50-pack décor tealight candles in Game supermarkets. They may come in packs or as single.

Lampshades

Lampshades always bring out different colours of light and completely changes the ambiance in a room. Whether day or night, the lampshade you purchase will have its effect in the house. While their light is not necessary during the day, their design can affect the look of the room.

There are lampshades that you could easily make yourself and others that can be bought from different shops, streets, and showrooms.

They range from Shs5, 000 to Shs160, 000 depending on the material (glass, thread, paper, fabric) and the place of purchase.

Thread hanging

Thread hangings are a type of of art that comes in different designs and colour arrangement.

These art pieces start from Shs60, 000 and can even be bought online. These can also be made at home, depending on your preferences and if you have an artistic touch.

Artificial fruits

These can be put in the living room or in the kitchen if there is enough room. There is all kind of fruits one may be interested in ranging from bananas, grapes, oranges, peaches among others. They range from Shs20, 000 to roughly Shs150, 000 depending on how much one wants and the type of fruits.

These antiques and decorations can be bought in local shops and online.

Seashells

As the name suggests, these shells are picked off the seashore. Given a chance, you do not need to buy them but collect them in your leisure time if you happen to visit a place where they can be found.