2023 expected to be a year of bold and wild designs

The interior design industry is bracing itself for outrageously flamboyant and even weird looks. As the world tries to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, designers are coming up with trends that can reflect that expression of freedom or celebration. Elvis Opalla, an interior designer, says this transformation started last year influenced by new materials, technologies, cultural and societal changes, influential designers and tastemakers and will reach its climax this year. In addition to new trends, Opalla says there are some popular outdated designs that are likely to make a comeback this year. Experts share top trends that will dominate the year.

Natural materials

The pandemic induced lockdowns inspired most people to start thinking local in whatever they do. So interior designers give first priority to locally produced materials which are usually natural. Even better, there has been a growing campaign for using repurposed, reclaimed or recycled materials and pieces. This way you are not only saving the environment but you are also saving money because they are budget-friendly. Opalla predicts an increase in the use of natural materials such as wood, stone, bamboo and terracotta.

Immaculate Ainobugabe, another interior designer, says natural materials are more popular because they give one many options in finishes and themes that never really go out of fashion. Materials such as wood, marble, clay, terracotta and even concrete all come in colours that work well with most colour schemes and they look great whether you use just one, or decide to mix several.

She says; “More people I work with are now switching from metal and plastic to wooden furniture, because the latter gives a room a classic and luxurious look.”

Opalla also predicts a rise in the use nature inspired fabrics, prints, patterns and hues.

Bold statements

After years of a conservative approach to colour and patterns, this year promises a fresher and more daring use of designs, hence leaving a haven of neutrals and stepping into a rainbow.

According to Ainobugabe, neutrals will still be going strong complemented by bold prints.

“Mixed fabrics will be taking over this year with probably a three-seater in a plain hue and one-seater in bold patterns or print to create a colourful mix,” she tips.

These mixed fabrics, she adds will also be used to partition spaces according to their functionality.

“Wall paper will also have a great comeback this year as more people continue working from home and look for ways to create inspiring places to work from given the new norm of people working from,” says Ainobugabe.

Expect to see an emergence of retro inspired settings. PHOTO/UNSPLASH.COM

An emphasis on wellness

Wellness is a driving factor of design for 2023. Adding elements that help promote self-care and well-being will be priority. This will make natural lighting a popular choice. The key is to optimise natural light while also incorporating different styles and levels of lighting, with floor and table lamps able to be used seamlessly alongside spotlights to create alternative angles of illumination. The pandemic forced more people to get their hands dirty so they could transform their backyards into green sanctuaries.



This year, we shall see more greenery make it into our interior décor because plants are known to improve indoor air quality by purifying the airflow and naturally eliminating toxins. Additionally, seasonal plants can be used to introduce colour and brightness into homes, while they can be coordinated with an existing colour scheme to really bring your interior to life.

We want to create spaces that elevate not only our physical health but also our mental wellbeing. We will see this come to light through the the creation of dedicated rooms or areas within the house for meditation, exercise, stretching and are even seeing homes incorporate infrared saunas. This desire for wellbeing can also be represented in interiors through materiality, light and form.

Going retro

Expect to see an emergence of retro inspired settings, shifting away from the minimal aesthetic that has been dominating our interiors over the past few years. This design trend feeds into our desire to look back in time and further amplifies our desire to create interiors that are idiosyncratic. Our interiors will be a representation of ourselves, rather than being completely reliant on one trend alone.

Exploring the deliberate tension between old and new adds dimension and provides longevity rather than seasonality, as it eliminates the need to change up an entire space as trends come and go. This direction is all about fusing styles and periods to create interiors that celebrate the past, present and future.

End of open plans

Opalla says with remote working becoming more entrenched, open floor plans are losing their appeal, and in 2023 home design we will see closed-concept spaces, with separate places to work, take Zoom calls and do homeschooling. Opalla recommends using simple ways to create more division if your home has an open floor plan, such as rearranging the furniture to help designate the different functions of each space.