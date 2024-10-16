5 ways to make a small office look luxurious

Decorating a small office can be tricky because it is easy to go overboard or underdo it. To create a luxurious look in a small space, you need to choose your paint, furniture, and lighting carefully.

Office spaces, whether at home or in businesses, often get cluttered with gadgets, stationery and furniture, among others. To turn a messy space into one that feels comfortable and inspiring, follow some simple dos and don’ts.

Gideon Sekiwano, an interior designer at TimTen Interior and Landscape Company Limited, suggests starting with a concept board. He says, “This will help you plan your space and choose the right materials and colours.”

In this guide, we will look at how to transform your small office into a stylish and functional space that encourages creative thinking.

1. Colour

To choose the right colours for your office, Sekiwano recommends selecting a colour scheme that fits the space's purpose. He explains that monochrome, bi-colour, or triadic colour schemes work well for office environments. It is important to note that using too many colours in a small area can have negative effects on mood. He suggests using calm colours, such as white or light shades, for walls, furniture, and accessories. These soft hues create a warm, peaceful and spacious feeling in small spaces.

Bennedict Omoyo, needed to give his office a facelift but did not have enough budget or the luxury to close the office for an extended period. To save time and money, he was advised to redecorate the office walls with wallpaper.

Wallpaper adds texture and unique patterns, giving the office a stylish look. To enhance the design, you can incorporate panelling that complements the wallpaper, creating a more exotic appearance. Consider using statement wallpaper behind your desk, product display, reception area, or even as a backdrop for an open bookshelf. This can help define your space and add balance to the room.

2. Furniture

Now that you have chosen a colour theme, you can enhance your office's aesthetic by matching your furniture to these colours. The interior designer advises, “Make sure the quality of the furniture fits with the colour scheme and other items in the space. Offices require a calm and harmonious atmosphere for better focus.”

When selecting furniture for a small office, avoid large pieces that make the space feel cramped and chaotic. Instead, aim for symmetry, which reduces contrast and encourages matching desks with different chair patterns.

Opt for less furniture to help the room feel cleaner and more spacious and luxurious. Also, the less cluttered the space, the less distraction there is, leading to greater productivity.

To create a more open feel, consider using sliding doors and windows for easier access and better flow. Your seating arrangement should be both stylish and comfortable. This can be achieved with small tables and movable seating, as well as adjustable drawers and shelves, allowing the room to adapt to different needs.

3. Storage

To choose luxurious storage for a small office, focus on style, functionality and space efficiency. Look for sleek designs with clean lines and elegant finishes, avoiding bulky furniture. Maximise vertical space with tall bookshelves or wall-mounted cabinets to free up the floor. Select multi-functional pieces, such as stylish ottomans that provide seating and hidden storage. Invest in high-quality materials such as hardwood, leather, or durable metal to enhance the luxurious feel. Stick to a colour palette that complements your office, using neutral tones or deep hues for sophistication.

Larger pieces can serve as statement items, while smaller lights should be sleek and unobtrusive. PHOTO | UNSPLASH.COM.

Incorporate decorative elements like boxes, trays, or baskets to keep smaller items organised while adding a chic touch. Avoid overcrowding by leaving some open space to maintain an airy atmosphere. Consider glass cabinets or shelves to create an open feel and showcase beautiful items.

Personalise your storage with unique designs or custom-made pieces that reflect your style. Finally, ensure your storage solutions promote organisation, as a tidy space contributes to a more luxurious environment. By carefully selecting stylish and functional storage, you can elevate your small office while maximising space.

4. Lighting

Sekiwano recommends elegant fixtures that enhance the room’s style, such as pendant lights, chandeliers, or sculptural table lamps. “Choose designs that feature high-quality materials such as brass, glass, or polished metal for a sophisticated look,” he suggests.

Maximise natural light by using sheer curtains or blinds that can be easily adjusted. Position mirrors strategically to reflect light and create a sense of openness. Incorporate layered lighting by combining ambient, task, and accent lighting. Use recessed lighting or wall sconces for general lighting, desk lamps for focused work areas, and accent lights to highlight artwork or features. Select warm LED bulbs to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Dimmers can also help adjust the light intensity for different tasks or moods.

“Consider the scale of your fixtures; larger pieces can serve as statement items, while smaller lights should be sleek and unobtrusive to avoid clutter,” Sekiwano recommends.

5. Accessories

Creating a luxurious atmosphere in a small office is all about the details. The right accessories will transform your small office into an elegant haven. To achieve this, focus on quality over quantity by selecting a few standout pieces made from leather, glass, or polished metal to create a sophisticated look.

Sekiwano suggests adding artwork to add personality. “Artwork is a fantastic way to add personality and style. Consider hanging a striking piece that resonates with you be it a bold painting or an intricate sculpture. A well-placed artwork can serve as a focal point, drawing the eye and sparking conversation,” he recommends.

Opt for luxurious trays to corral pens and papers, keeping your workspace tidy while adding a touch of refinement. A beautifully designed desk mat can also enhance the look while providing a comfortable writing surface.

Textiles can significantly enhance the comfort level of your office. A plush throw draped over a chair or an elegant cushion can add warmth and a cosy feel to your workspace. Choose fabrics that complement your color palette and enhance the overall look.