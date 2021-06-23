A garden for sore eyes

Gardening engages all of our five senses. One of the most important factors to consider when setting up a garden is its visual appeal.

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

Like any other activity, gardening is amazing and can work well as a pass time and a hobby. Older people do it to keep active as it also helps to engage their mind and muscles which is important to keep them healthy. On the other hand, children, or younger people will engage in it because it teaches them a thing or two such as how to appreciate the process of growth and life.

We therefore say that gardening is important in every sense. However, how can we intentionally make our plants beautiful for the garden as well as for our senses?

Lillian Muleme, a gardener, says gardening is good for the mind, body and spirit. “When all the five senses of man are engaged, it becomes a sensory garden which is not only appealing to children but also adults.” Here is how to achieve a beautiful garden that also appeals to our spirit.

Sight

The visual appeal of any garden is paramount when setting it up. Muleme says when planning a garden, it is important to consider more than just the flowers and plants that will be planted. “You need to consider how the wind blows to create movement because apart from ensuring that there is air circulation amongst the plants for lush growth, the movement created is soothing when one looks at them. You could also look at how the light hits the plants to create shadows because these will in due time create sitting area but also help you know where to plant some flowers for visual effect and proper growth seeing these need the sun for flowering.”

Jane Ziriana Nakiryowa, a florist, shares about some plants that are worth adding to your garden:

Advertisement

Snow of the mountain – the sight of this plant before sunrise is amazing. “The sight of the leaves of the plant is very beautiful and calming. Therefore, you want to place such a plant in the open so that the sunrays hit it when the sun is rising to create the impact.”

Orchids – Though these require a lot of attention to keep them thriving, the reward is in the very beautiful flowers.

Crotons – These have very bright leaves. “Even though they do not flower, their leaves add colour to the garden and make ones spirit merry.”

Mussaenda (Ashanti blood) – The beauty of this plant is that it flowers on a yearly basis. “It thus gives you something to look towards.”

Pomegranates- while they litter a lot, these are either flowering or bearing fruit all year round. “So they are a joy because they are either brightening the compound or producing mouth watering delicacies.”

Lucky bamboo – While they grow as straight as reeds, these can be twisted and the curves created are amazing. “As reeds, the plant needs to be complimented with say, white stones or stand in a pot to accentuate the look. Ultimately, the plant adds life to its surroundings.”

With a need to appease the sense of sight, Muleme encourages homeowners to consider using warm colours such as yellows, reds and oranges to promote energy. “You can also go for cool colours such as purples, blues and white to foster tranquillity and restfulness.”

Nakiryowa suggests some plants:

Agnes Teffe, a gardener, also urges people to use plants that have varying bloom times so that the garden has continuous colour. “You could also add a fountain, and sculptures to the garden for added visual appeal.”