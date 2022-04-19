A guide to buying Liquor Decanters

In every home or office you are bound to have a collection of glasses, openers, and shakers on hand. But one object that often gets overlooked is the decanter, a vessel often used for serving alcohol. These usually come in the form of glass bottles, with wide necks and an open top.

The main reason to use a decanter is for appearance and style. Polish and good taste are always necessary, and a sleek alcohol decanter brings both of those qualities to your home or office mini bar. Using the bottle from the store is understandable if you are serving a special bottle and want to show off the label, but for everyday spirits, a stylish decanter is the way to go.

Another fundamental decanter purpose is to show off the clarity of the spirits. Many brands of alcohol use dark coloured glass that obscures the colour and texture of what is inside. For liquors such as whiskey, dark rum, and gold tequila, transferring the liquid to a carafe or crystal bottle enhances the beauty for everyone to appreciate.

In addition to these two aesthetic reasons, decanting liquor opens up the flavour in some instances.

Red wine is the prime example. When you uncork a bottle of any dark red variety of wine, you want to expose it a little bit of oxygen to help open up the flavours. The act of pouring the wine into a decanter itself will give it a chance to “breathe,” but 30 minutes or more in an unsealed glass wine decanter is even better. Some argue that decanting whiskey, gin, and tequila has similar benefits, although the difference is much more subtle.

Customised decanter with glasses

A striking whiskey decanter is the perfect way to make a bold statement about your drink. The hefty glasses combined with the classic decanter create a refined set that makes a perfect drinking set for strong flavours, as well as being a strong centerpiece for any home or home bar.

Which decanter shapes for which liquor?

When it comes to shapes, sizes, and materials, the options are practically endless. Possibilities include large, small, round, square, teardrop, glass, crystal, wood, stainless steel, new, old, and everything in between. As long as you follow the suggestions above for keeping your alcohol sealed, the choice is yours, but there are a few best practices to keep in mind.

Gin decanter

When choosing a gin decanter, look for clear glass and smooth surfaces. Gin is typically colourless, but some varieties will have subtle blue or golden hues. Untextured glass has a magnifying effect that will slightly enhance those delicate variations. However, look for subtle cuts in the glass to enhance the look of the liquor when choosing a gin decanter.

A crystal liquor carafe will give your bar a vintage vibe. Since antique cut lead crystal was a symbol of luxury for hundreds of years, many people still associate this look with the salons and parlors of yesteryear. Until the 20th century, most glassware makers used only round shapes. An intricately cut square glass decanter such as this will give you the nostalgic feel with a modern twist.

Tequila decanter

If you host a lot of parties, you should definitely have a dedicated tequila decanter. The decanter is specially used for tequila spirit. Given the strong and intense flavour of tequila, the aeration provided by this decanter takes away much of the bitterness. Its premium Italian glass and the engraved traditional tequila design give it an extraordinary look despite being average priced.

Vodka decanter

Vodka is one of the most consumed spirits around the globe and can be made anywhere. In order to maintain the elegant feeling induced by high-end vodka, it is important to serve it in a specialised vodka decanter. When looking to buy a vodka decanter, close attention should be paid to the design and functionality of the decanter.

When it comes to vodka, the quality of the stopper or lid is extremely important to prevent the spirit from evaporating. Hence, in a vodka decanter, the stopper is fitted perfectly on the decanter to ensure an airtight seal. Vodka decanters are also characterised by thick glass that helps to chill the vodka. Thin glass is not suitable because when it gets cold, it is easily breakable. Thus, vodka decanters have thick walls and a flat base

How long does liquor stay good in a decanter?

If you are using a decanter with an airtight seal, the spirits inside will last just as long as they would in the original glass alcohol container. For wine, that means only a few days, but vodka, brandy, and other spirits could last for years.