A guide to buying the best hooks

Hooks and hanging strips are a renter’s best friend. These trendy items come in handy for storage and display, decor and organisation. There are different hooks for each style, weight and purpose.

Hanging utensils on hooks can help create more storage in the kitchen. Utility hooks help organise tools inside the garage and other storage areas.

A coat rack positioned at the entrance will help with jackets, scarves, bags and even umbrellas.

Transparent hooks are ideal for home decoration while no-drill wall hooks, come in handy for homes that have a no-drill policy since you can easily paste and remove them without causing damage to the walls.

Be sure to consider what you will be hanging on your wall hooks before deciding on the best hooks for your purpose.

While some hooks will work great for lightweight items such as jewelry, scarves, hats and small bags, their delicate nature would not make them suitable for hanging children’s backpacks or a cast iron frying pan.

Heavier items require sturdier, durable hooks made of wood or metal.

Hooks

Hooks come in various shapes, styles and are made from different materials including metal, wood and plastic.

Suitable for small spaces, these slender designs fit in hallways and alongside small space furniture without taking up an abundance of room.

They come in two distinctive categories; individual pieces and multi-hook panels, and can be installed using two methods; pasting using adhesive or by drilling.

Individual hooks are great when space is not an issue and add a give you a personal touch as you are able to mix and match or just go with a uniform look. Some individual hooks are also decorative.

If you have limited space, a single panel with multiple hooks is the ideal choice. This can be used to hang lightweight items including coats, small bags or keys.

Adhesive hooks are the easiest to install among all hook types because they do not require any equipment to mount them.

All you have to do is simply peel off the adhesive cover and paste wherever you want. The hooks’ capacity depends on the quality of the adhesive.

Some can only accommodate lightweight objects while others are strong enough to carry about three kilogrammes.

To preserve the integrity of adhesive hooks, avoid exposure to moisture or water. Before pasting adhesive hooks first wipe your wall with alcohol and make sure there are no bumps.

Apart from walls, adhesive hooks can pasted on wooden surfaces as your closet door, bathroom or bedroom door.

Strips

Strips enable you to up and take down framed pictures, art, crafts and other small items as often as you want. One side of the strip attaches to the item you want to hang, the other to the surface you are mounting on.

The strips hold the item securely in place if applied according to the directions.

Strips are a great option for hanging photos as they are unnoticeable, do not cause damage to the surface when removed and can work on most household surfaces.

Materials

The type of material one chooses depends on your taste and the aesthetic of your home.

All materials can work whether you are going for a rustic or traditional look. Just be sure to choose the right finish to match your look.

Metal

Metal hooks carry heavy items and are suitable for the wear and tear of daily use.

Since metal is water and heat resistant, it is ideal for outdoor and indoor use, especially in the bathroom and the kitchen.

Wood

Although not as durable as metal, wooden hooks can also last for a significant period with proper care. What most people like about wood hooks is the rustic and homey finish it can give your space as you organise things.

They also have smoother edges, which are perfect for hanging clothes and scarves. However, the downside of using wood hooks is that they can quickly disintegrate when exposed to moisture.

Suppose you come home after a rainy day; it is best to hang your wet clothes on metal hooks.

If you like a wall hook with a wooden design but prefer a plastic material, there are now plastic and metal hooks powder coated with a wooden finish.

Since not all hooks have the same weight capacity, always consider the item that you are planning to use it for before making your purchase.

Most of the time, the packaging or product description of the hook will indicate how many pounds or kilos a certain hook can accommodate.

Hooks that are screwed to the wall are usually the strongest. This type of hook can accommodate up to 11 kilogrammes, while adhesive hooks can carry around three kilogrammes or less, depending on the sticker quality.

In some cases, even the size of the hook must also be considered, where larger ones are usually stronger and sturdier.

Cost

Hooks are available in all leading supermarkets and retail shops. They cost as low Shs3,000 for an individual hook and Shs30,000 for a multiple panel.

Plastic

If you wish to organise lightweight items such as keys, brushes, scarves, and custom jewelry, hooks made of plastic are ideal.

They are easy to find, affordable, and simple to install, as most plastic hooks come with an adhesive backing.