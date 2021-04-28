A guide to growing cilantro at home

Coriander and cilantro are part of the same plant, whose parts are used in cooking a variety of dishes. Learn to grow it in your own backyard and enjoy the aroma in your kitchen.

Cilantro and coriander are different parts of the same plant where coriander are the seeds that only manifest after the plant has flowered and can be ground to make spice while cilantro are the aromatic leaves that draw many to this plant. The entire plant is edible and is used to flavour many dishes.

Planting

The plant (cilantro) best grows under warm weather but Peruth Namara, a herb gardener, says it will quickly produce seeds (bolting) in hot weather and well drained moist soils are the best. “As such, growing it in very hot temperatures is not recommended lest the leaves get bitter owing to bolting,” Namara cautions.

When preparing the garden, add compost or any other organic matter into the soil to depth of 18 inches or more. “Remember to rake the soil even before you add the compost to ensure there is no debris,” Namara says.

She adds that the plants should be spaced (six to eight inches apart) to allow for space as the plant can get a bit bushy.

After sowing the seeds, Herman Nsereko, a herb gardener, says the plant can be harvested in three to four weeks while seeds (coriander) can be harvested in 45 days. “However, for continued harvesting, you need the plant to self-seed and this happens as temperatures soar where the plant’s life cycle is completed fast thus blossoms and then seeds. From these seeds, sprouts will be seen after a while,” says Nsereko.

Sowing should happen every three weeks and it is crucial to keep the seeds moist thus the need to water them regularly.

Plants vs seeds

Seeds are the best and Nsereko says that is because they need no head start and the other reason is cilantro develops a taproot, transplanting is not favourable. “Nonetheless, they can be grown indoors and directly transplanted into a garden,” says Nsereko.

Growing tips

With cilantro, it is important to ensure you get lots of leaves. “That calls for pinching back young plants to encourage fuller plants,” Namara says.

She says it is important to cut off the tip of the main stem as soon as you see signs of flower buds. “This allows for more leaf production rather than seeds. Only allow for seed production when you desire to expand your garden and with this, do not add fertilisers as it delays flowering and ultimately seed production.”