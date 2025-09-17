A guide to sound construction practices

The long-standing and powerful aspiration for home ownership in Uganda is a commendable goal. However, its intensity can inadvertently promote detrimental practices. The powerful urge to accelerate construction leads some individuals to compromise on safety and quality standards. This compromise manifests in periodic, catastrophic building failures, typically involving commercial structures under construction. Such collapses are direct results of poor construction practices, resulting in significant fatalities and financial loss. Furthermore, structures that avoid collapse due to fortunate circumstances often impose a severe long-term financial burden through incessant and costly repairs.

The true test of a building’s quality often comes years after construction. Industry professionals note that damages from poor workmanship typically begin to appear within three to five years. Ben Semanda, a mason in Seguku on Entebbe Road, confirms this timeline and estimates that the vast majority of his repair work on newer homes involves fixing water damage. “It is disheartening for owners to see their brand-new home start to fall apart after just a few years,” Semanda observes. Common issues he encounters include peeling paint, mold growth in corners, and sections of fallen plaster. “These are all avoidable problems,” he stresses. “They stem from not following proper practices from the very beginning.”

The key to longevity

A correctly built house, Semanda asserts, should stand for at least a quarter-century without needing significant repairs. To achieve this, he advises homeowners to arm themselves with a basic understanding of sound construction principles before they even hire a mason. This knowledge is their primary shield against unscrupulous workers who may cut corners if they sense a lack of oversight. “Knowing how to prevent water damage, for instance, forces the mason to step up his game,” he says. “It shows him you are informed and that you will hold him responsible for substandard work.”

For those buying a pre-built home, expert Cissy Namaganda emphasises that assessing water damage is a critical step before finalising the purchase. Since not every homeowner oversees the construction, hidden flaws can be easily missed. "The condominium market is particularly prone to these issues," Namaganda warns. "I have seen buyers devastated when their beautiful new unit begins to deteriorate within a year or two. Developers may cut corners to maximise profits, leaving the new owner with massive repair bills."

Her unequivocal advice is to invest in a pre-purchase inspection by qualified and experienced structural engineer. These professionals can identify tell-tale signs of poor construction that an untrained eye will overlook, potentially saving the buyer from future financial and emotional distress. This principle of knowledge empowering oversight also applies to those building their own homes. As mason Semanda notes earlier, understanding proper practices allows an owner to effectively supervise the construction site and ensure masons adhere to quality standards.





What to watch for during construction

Building a house that is strong and lasts a long time requires careful planning, especially when it comes to keeping water out. Water damage is one of the most common and serious problems a homeowner can face. It often starts small and hidden, but over time it can lead to major issues like peeling paint, ugly black mold, a musty smell, and even damage to the very structure of the house.

Foundation

The first and most important layer of protection is the foundation. This is the concrete base of the house that rests on the soil. In countries with heavy rainfall, the ground is often soaked with water. This wet soil constantly pushes against the foundation, a pressure that experts call hydrostatic pressure. If the foundation is not sealed properly, this pressure will force water through tiny holes in the concrete. You might not see it at first, but slowly, the water will creep upward through the foundation and into the walls.

Many people believe that a single strip of plastic, called a Damp-Proof Course or DPC, placed at the bottom of the wall is enough to stop this. While this is a good start, it is often not enough on its own. This plastic layer can be accidentally punctured during construction, or the water can simply move around it through the concrete. Semanda says a much safer and more effective method is to waterproof the entire foundation.

This means laying a huge, strong plastic sheet over the entire compacted soil area before the concrete floor slab is poured. “Imagine wrapping the entire base of your house in a giant, durable raincoat. This blanket barrier stops ground moisture from ever touching the concrete slab, preventing it from absorbing water and sending it up into your walls where it can cause damage to your paint and plaster,” he explains.



The walls

After securing the foundation, the next step is to protect the walls themselves. This is where the choice of building materials becomes very important. Using special waterproof cement when plastering adds a powerful second layer of defense. This is not regular cement; it has special additives that make it much more resistant to water.

Namaganda strongly recommends using this waterproof plaster for at least the first metre of the wall above the ground. This crucial zone is where rain splashes back and where ground moisture tries to rise. By creating this strong, water-resistant barrier, you are giving your walls a strong shield. For houses built in areas that are especially damp, low-lying, or near swamps that might flood, it is an excellent idea to use this waterproof cement for the entire ground floor slab.

“This might cost a little more at the beginning, but it is a very wise investment that will save you from incredibly costly and stressful repairs in the future,” Namaganda says.

Flat roofs

In modern architecture, flat roofs have become very popular. However, this style requires extra attention to detail to prevent leaks. Semanda says these roofs are more prone to water problems than traditional sloped roofs because water cannot run off them as quickly. Instead, it can pool and sit on the surface. The most common point of failure is the gutter system. “Many builders make the mistake of using the same standard gutters designed for sloped roofs on a flat roof. These normal gutters are too small and shallow. During a heavy storm, they quickly overflow. When they overflow, the water spills directly onto the walls surrounding the roof, called parapet walls,” he notes.

This constant drenching leads to dampness that soaks through to the inside of the house, ruining the plaster and paint. The solution is to install specialised gutters that are designed specifically for flat roofs. These gutters are made from extra-strong metal that will not rust, and they are much wider and deeper to handle a large volume of water quickly.

“Unfortunately, many builders and homeowners are not aware that these special gutters exist, so they install the wrong kind,” Semanda says.

However, even the best gutters need help. The final key to a dry flat-roofed house is how you build the parapet walls. Since these walls are constantly exposed to rain and overflow, they must be built with waterproof materials. “A great way to do this is to use waterproof cement in the construction of these very walls. This makes the walls themselves resistant to water penetration,” he recommends.





Invest in quality from the start

A fundamental truth must be acknowledged; much of the construction in Uganda is driven by tight budgets. To save money, many people forgo hiring a qualified civil engineer or architect and instead rely on a mason recommended by word of mouth, the infamous "I know a guy who can do it for less" approach. While this might seem cost-effective, it is a significant gamble. A contractor who excelled on one site may be ill-prepared for the unique soil conditions, drainage issues, or architectural plans of another.

This short-term saving often leads to long-term financial pain. As the recent condominium scandal proves, a house can appear flawless at purchase while hiding critical defects that surface years later, resulting in massive, unplanned repair bills. As Namaganda notes, proper construction practices can prevent major repairs for at least 25 years. Therefore, true economy lies in investing wisely from the very beginning. Allocating resources for skilled professionals, such as engineers and architects, durable materials, and meticulous planning is not an expense; it is an investment.

“This upfront cost buys peace of mind and translates into dramatically lower maintenance and repair costs for decades. Most importantly, arming yourself with a basic understanding of sound construction principles is empowering. It transforms you from a passive observer into an informed client who can ask the right questions, understand the answers, and effectively supervise the work,” she says. This knowledge ensures that you get the quality you pay for and protects your investment long after the builders have left.

