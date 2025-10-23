A homeowner's guide to safe construction

The dream of building a home is one of ambition and legacy. Yet, in Uganda, that dream is increasingly shadowed by a grim reality. The recent collapse of a two, storey structure in Seeta, Mukono, which left homeowner Patrick Iga’s aspirations in rubble and his site engineer, Robert Damulira, fleeing the scene, is not an isolated incident. It is a symptom of a systemic ailment plaguing the construction industry. Between 2019 and 2023, Uganda recorded at least 41 building collapses, resulting in over 94 deaths and 103 injuries, a stark statistic that underscores a critical need for reform and vigilance. As Parliament moves to introduce stringent penalties under the new Building Control Bill, the onus is on every potential homeowner to become an informed participant in the process. Building a house that is not only beautiful but also safe requires a meticulous understanding of standards, a commitment to quality, and an unwavering eye for professional integrity.

Lessons from recent collapses

The theoretical risks of poor construction become terrifyingly real when examining recent failures. Two incidents, in particular, serve as stark case studies.

The Seeta collapse

The collapse of Patrick Iga's two-storey building in Seeta is a classic tale of compromised materials and vanished accountability. The subsequent civil engineering report pinpointed the cause as a critical flaw in the cement-to-sand ratio, coupled with generally poor workmanship. This is a fundamental failure; the very recipe for the building's structural bones was incorrect. The flight of the site engineer, Damulira, underscores a culture of impunity, where those responsible for oversight abandon their posts when failure occurs, leaving homeowners with nothing but loss and confusion.

The Kampala school

In a particularly devastating incident, a building in Kampala's Kisenyi area collapsed, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries. While the full report may detail specific structural deficiencies, such collapses often share common causes with the Seeta case; the use of substandard materials, inadequate reinforcement, and failure to adhere to approved architectural designs. These incidents, often occurring in densely populated urban areas, highlight how unprofessionalism in construction does not just result in financial loss but has a dire, and often fatal, human cost.

Why buildings fall

To prevent disaster, one must first understand its roots. According to Blick Obita, a civil engineer, the failure of a structure is rarely a simple twist of fate. It is typically the culmination of several critical oversights, as evidenced by the cases above.

The flawed foundation and composition

"You need a professional engineer with the right sense of judgment to test the soil sample," Obita advises. The Seeta collapse shows that even with a stable plot, the mixture of materials is paramount. The use of substandard materials or incorrect ratios, like a faulty cement-sand blend, is a silent killer, eroding structural integrity from within.

Poor workmanship

The flight of the site engineer in Seeta is a telling detail. Many who purport to be engineers lack the technical competence for such projects. This unprofessionalism is compounded when original architectural designs are ignored or altered without proper assessment, placing unforeseen strains on the building, a likely factor in other collapses.

The regulatory vacuum

Weak enforcement of building codes and the issuance of unauthorised approvals create an environment where corners can be cut. Eddy Bongomin of the Engineers’ Registration Board observes that supervision is often a mere formality, where officials "ask for legal documents and leave without actually participating in supervision."

Do your due diligence

Navigating the path to a safe and sound home requires a disciplined, phased approach. Stephen Oketta, a member of the Engineers’ Registration Board, outlines the essential steps every prospective developer must take.

Land acquisition and verification

The journey begins with secure, undisputed land ownership. Engage local realtors to conduct due diligence, ensuring your dream plot is free of legal entanglements.

The architectural design

Hire a qualified architect to translate your vision into a technical blueprint. This design is the scientific plan that dictates the structural behaviour of your home.

Execute with oversight

"Do not rush to only take note of the approved plan," advises Bongomin. "Take time and study whether the actual work is executed according to that plan." Prioritise quality materials and skilled labour from the outset.

While structural soundness is paramount, a home is an ecosystem. Oketta recommends several guiding principles to ensure your investment enhances your quality of life.

Prioritise quality over scale

A smaller, well-constructed home is infinitely superior to a sprawling, compromised one. Invest in the quality of materials and workmanship.

Choose connectivity and safety

Select a location that offers accessibility to vital services and prioritises your well-being in a secure neighborhood. The construction landscape is dynamic. Keep yourself updated on material prices and regulatory changes. Continuous interaction with your professional team is your best defense.