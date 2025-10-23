A masterpiece in Nalumunye: A multilevel home on a slope

If you know Nalumunye, you know that the best views come with a big challenge; a steep hill. This peaceful area, high above the city, offers quiet and amazing views. But to enjoy them, you need a house designed for the slope. A great example is this impressive multi-level home on a large 100 x 100-foot plot. This house wasn't just placed on the hill; it was designed to become a part of it.

Usually, building on a slope is a difficult and expensive fight against the land. It involves a lot of digging, huge walls to hold the soil, and moving tonnes of earth to create a flat surface. This house, however, uses a smarter and kinder approach. Its design follows the hill's natural shape, stepping down the slope. This avoids the need for those expensive underground walls and lowers the cost of the foundation. The result is a home that feels both spacious and connected to the land, proving it is often cheaper and more beautiful to build with the slope than to flatten it.

The basement

This floor uses the hillside for natural coolness and privacy. The main feature is a swimming pool that is partly indoors and partly outdoors. You can start your swim inside and then continue out into the open air, making it usable any time of year.This level is a full retreat for health and fun, with a sauna, a gym, and a comfortable home theatre. A large outdoor sitting area next to the pool is perfect for outside gatherings. Practical needs are also met with a basement parking area, which keeps cars out of sight and protected. There are also two separate rooms for staff, like a housekeeper or chef, and another maid's room on the ground floor for help at any hour.

The ground floor

You enter this floor from the back of the property, which is the highest point on the land. The entrance is dramatic, with a very tall ceiling that makes the space feel grand and is perfect for a large light fixture. The layout cleverly separates different parts of family life.

There is a formal living room for guests and a separate, casual family room for watching TV. There is also a quiet office for work and a special playroom for children to keep their toys and noise contained. A comfortable guest room is provided for visitors. The kitchen is actually two kitchens in one; an open kitchen for entertaining and a closed, practical kitchen for messy cooking, plus a large storage area. A maid's room on this floor adds security and convenience.

The first floor

You reach this floor by walking up a beautiful, curved staircase. This entire level is a private space for the family. It has a cosy family lounge that leads out to a very large balcony. This balcony acts like an extra outdoor room, perfect for family meals or evening parties with a view of the city lights.

A small prayer room offers a quiet spot for meditation.

There are three large bedrooms on this floor. Each has its own bathroom, a balcony, and a big walk-in closet. The most impressive room is the master suite. It is like its own private apartment, with a personal living area, a home office, a large walk-in closet, and a luxurious bathroom. For added security, it also includes a hidden safe room.