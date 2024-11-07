A new generation of consumers is here: What do Gen Z tenants want?

Born between 1997 and 2012, Gen Zers are digital natives now entering the workforce and making their impact in the real estate sector. By closely observing their preferences and consumption habits, is no longer optional but essential for property developers to survive in competitive in today’s market. Unlike older tenants who may prioritise large spaces or proximity to work, Gen Z has specific values and expectations that property developers must consider if they wish to attract and retain them.

Gen Z tenants are redefining the renting experience. For potential landlords, adapting to these changes is not just about securing tenants but about building a future that resonates with the needs of a generation shaping tomorrow’s homes.

Digital convenience

Growing up in the digital age, Gen Z tenants expect seamless, tech-enabled solutions for their rental experiences. From finding properties online to paying rent via mobile platforms, they look for landlords who embrace technology. Online listings, clear photos, virtual tours and the option to handle rental agreements electronically appeal to them.

“If I can order groceries with my phone, why can I also not pay rent the same way?” wonders Lisa Nakaayi, a 23-year-old tenant in Kampala. Properties with integrated technology, such as smart locks or utility metres that can be monitored online, have a strong appeal among this demographic.

Remote work flexibility

The shift toward remote work, especially after the pandemic, has reshaped the rental demands of Gen Z tenants. Many young Ugandans now seek homes that accommodate both personal and professional life, with a preference for spaces that can serve as home offices. Reliable internet connectivity is essential, and landlords who offer properties with strong Wi-Fi or partnerships with internet providers have an advantage.

The option of a quiet, private area for work or study is also appealing. “Having a corner for my work setup was a must when I was house-hunting,” says Nakaayi.

Constructing properties with built-in workspaces, small study nooks, or even soundproofed rooms could meet the demands of this generation, especially in cities where co working spaces can be costly or hard to access.

Proximity to transport

Gen Z often prioritise convenience, many prefer homes in areas with easy access to public transportation rather than in high-end neighbourhoods. The convenience of being close to transport hubs, workplaces, shopping centres and schools makes these areas more attractive, especially in busy cities such as Kampala.

“I do not own a car, so being close to taxis or boda-bodas (motorcycle taxis) makes a huge difference,” notes Emmanuel Opio, a recent university graduate.

Rental properties near taxi stages or within walking distance to public amenities are highly valued, as they save tenants time and commuting costs.

Affordability and flexibility

Economic challenges, especially rising costs of goods and services, mean affordability remains a priority. While Gen Z desire independence, the high costs of living limit their options. They prefer affordable, flexible terms that allow for shorter commitments, given the uncertainty in their lives. Rather than committing to long term agreements, many are keen on options that allow them to “test out” different neighbourhoods or move when necessary.

Opio explains, “My first landlord wanted me to pay five months’ rent before I moved in his rentals. I could not take this up. I need options that do not lock me down; my life is still very flexible and my housing needs to be, too.”

Landlords are noticing firsthand the unique demands and expectations this generation brings to the rental market. Understanding these young tenants has required a shift in approach, from adopting new technologies to adjusting property features.

As such, landlord Patrick Ssekyewa, who owns rental units in Kampala’s bustling Ntinda suburb, has observed a strong preference for flexibility and digital convenience. “Many of my younger tenants ask for digital payment options such as mobile money or bank transfers. They rarely use cash, so I had to adapt,” he explains.

Ssekyewa also mentions that the demand for shorter tenant agreements is common among Gen Z tenants, who are keen on freedom and flexibility.

“They often ask for month-to-month agreements instead of yearly commitments, which was unusual for me but has worked well with proper management.”

Sustainability and social responsibility

Gen Z tenants are notably conscious of environmental issues and look for landlords who promote eco-friendly living. They prefer apartments with water conservation measures, solar power, or waste separation practices. For landlords, these efforts can increase tenant satisfaction and appeal. Sustainability in housing goes beyond just green energy; Gen Z renters also value neighbourhoods that support ethical practices, such as fair employment policies and inclusivity.

Design and functionality

This generation wants a balance between aesthetics and functionality in their rental spaces. They lean towards minimalist, modern designs but still want spaces that reflect their personality. Instagram-worthy interiors, such as those with good natural light, stylish fixtures, and practical layouts, matter a lot. They also value spaces that provide multipurpose areas. “I like it when my apartment can function as both my workspace and a cosy home,” says Noah Odoch, a designer in Kampala.

Transparency and trust

Transparency in landlord-tenant relationships is a priority for Gen Z, who expect honest communication about fees, rent and house conditions. Hidden fees or unexpected increases in rent often frustrate them. Additionally, they value landlords who have clear guidelines on tenant responsibilities and their own obligations to the tenant.

Ethical practices such as a fair security deposit process, clear rules on repairs and policies that respect tenants' rights are increasingly important. Some landlords are adapting by offering detailed rental agreements and policies, which have become a deciding factor for this generation when choosing a property.

Moses Lwanga, who owns properties in Matugga, has found that: “My younger tenants appreciate clarity on fees, rent, and any other charges. They often ask upfront about everything to avoid surprises. They value straightforward communication,” he says. To accommodate, Lwanga provides detailed rental agreements that outline all costs and policies. He also ensures that maintenance requests are handled promptly, earning his tenants' trust. “When they feel they are being treated fairly, they are more likely to stay longer. It has been a win-win.”

Influence of social media on rental choices

Social media is a significant influence on the rental decisions of Gen Z. Many rely on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook to discover properties, rental options, and even décor ideas. Often, the aesthetic appeal of a property as seen through social media photos can determine whether it will attract young tenants.

“I found my current apartment on Instagram. Seeing how it was styled helped me visualise myself living there,” shares Odoch.

Landlords and property managers who use social media to show their rentals attract Gen Z viewers who are more likely to choose a place that aligns with their lifestyle, visual preferences and social identity.

Value for money

Given that many Gen Z tenants are early in their careers and not yet financially established, they look for rental options that offer good value. They are less likely to be swayed by lavish properties with high price tags, instead prioritising the essentials at a reasonable cost.

For them, value for money often includes safety features, well-maintained facilities, and prompt landlord response. Rental properties with gated entrances, CCTV cameras, and well-lit parking areas are highly attractive to these young tenants. They are cautious of “too-good-to-be-true” offers and seek a balance of affordability, security, and quality.

Mental health and wellness

Mental health and wellness have become important factors for this generation, even when it comes to housing. Gen Z tenants are increasingly aware of how living spaces can impact their mental well-being, choosing homes with good ventilation, greenery and low noise levels.

Landlords who provide properties with ample natural lighting, green spaces, or even proximity to parks and nature reserves cater to this desire for a healthy lifestyle.

“A place with fresh air, natural light, and calm surroundings helps me unwind after a long day,” says Grace Namaganda, a tenant in Entebbe. For landlords, integrating wellness-centered design can elevate the appeal of their properties.

Community-oriented spaces

For John Byaruhanga, a landlord with apartments in Kampala’s Kisaasi suburb, the key to attracting Gen Z tenants has been creating a community-like atmosphere.

“They want more than just four walls; they want a space where they can feel connected to others,” he says. Byaruhanga has converted part of his compound into a small shared garden and sitting area, where tenants can relax or even work outdoors. He notes that this feature has boosted his occupancy rates.

“Gen Z tenants appreciate spaces where they can interact with others without leaving the property. It has helped them feel more at home and has reduced tenant turnover.”

