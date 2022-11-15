A passion in being creative

“God is my inspiration because he is really a creative God, when I look at his creation like the mountains, waters I am left in awe”.

“I love beautiful, lively spaces and I love doing Christian Art,”Doreen explains.

Doreen Natukunda Opio the proprietor of Art Kadowaz an online art pieces store has always had a niche for being creative before her business was born.

Background

When she graduated from university in 2006, she started working with her father in a business in her home town Mbarara until he encouraged her to start her own business which she ventured in with a crafts shop.

When she got married in 2010, she had to relocate to Kampala and she continued to watch over her shop but it did not go well due to the distance and she sold it off.

She explains that she wanted to bring something new to the table through her creative art, and she wanted to be unique which she did not know at the time but learnt by God’s grace and his help.

In 2013 when she was attending service at Watoto Church, while a choir was performing a creative idea came to her mind and when she did it it was amazing.

“I created an art work and placed buttons on it and I am still doing the same thing so many years after, “she says.

At the time Doreen was a stay at home mom and was doing some creative works that were bringing her some money. She decided to focus on doing creative art because it appealed to her emotions.

Doreen was driven by her passion to create beautiful things and have beautiful spaces.

She says that she kept doing creative art but it was three years ago when it became a fully-fledged business.

She thought that the Covid-19 Pandemic would derail the business but it became serious since many people were in their home space and wanted new things to put on their walls.

“All the content, planning and execution started in during the Covid-19 lockdown,” she recalls.

How art pieces are made

She says that the word art is made out of plywood and wooden boards are used as frames for the pieces. Doreen notes that they wanted wood that had gradient and colour so that the pieces are exciting to look at.

“I did not want to use the usual board that is found everywhere, that is used for things like tables,”Natukunda explains.

She says she looks for wood that is interesting to see.

Guidelines

When asked about certain guidelines in operating a creative business, she says that one should make something that a client would like to buy.

“Do not just make as if you are making because you want to get a sale, what you make has to have a lasting impression,” she notes.

She says a client’s product should be smart, neat and impressive. She explains that a product should be checked thoroughly before delivery to avoid any messy work.

How to spice up one’s space

“Does looking at Vintage pictures, nature, and quotes make you feel happy because most of the time we spend looking at the walls so what you want on your wall matters,”she says.

She says Colour is essential, and it is important to know what colour spices one’s mood and what makes one feel relaxed.

“Decide what you want your space to look like, because you will spend most of your time there,”Opio advises.

Natukunda says that it is best to have a colour that appeals to a homeowner’s mood.

Advice

She advises that a home owner should learn how to get rid of something that has not been used for some time.

She says that certain habits such as planting flowers should be embraced because they create good vibes in an environment and in a open space.

Natukunda notes that one should not be stuck with a certain interior, but should be open to changing interiors.

“Learn to take chances at changing your interiors that will cater for the needs with those you are staying with,”she says.

Think beyond

Natukunda says having passion for creative work is very important for any business to thrive and being passionate helps in thinking outside the box and being able to think and create more.