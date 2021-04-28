A sleeper sofa? Anyone?

Are you short on space but need a neater sleeping arrangement for family and guests? A sleeper sofa may be your solution.

A sleeper sofa is a type of furniture that you can include in your living room, library or even bedroom to serve asboth a seat and a bed.

Our sleeper sofa used to be in the library. We would use it for studying and if guests came over, we would turn it into a bed and would just need bedsheets and a blanket to set it up for use.

There are some sofas that are already bed-like, while others are designed like traditional sofas with extension mechanics for resting purposes.

These types of sofa can help in saving space. When your room is not that big, a sleeper sofa can also act as a bed to save space. This helps a lot when you have guests that intend to sleep over since you will have more options for them.

Before going out to buy a sleeper sofa, a homeowner could consider the following factors .

Purpose

There are different types of sleeper sofas out there and knowing why you will be needing one will help you figure out the texture you need.

If you will be using it as a bed more often, you will likely choose one that offers more comfort and an easier mechanism of extension.

You may want to check out the inner lining of the sofa to see if it will fit your kind of sleeper texture.

Weight

In most cases, the heavier the sleeper sofa, the longer it takes to sag, especially if it is made of micro fabrics (synthetic fibre made of polyester and polyamide).

According to Felix Leo, an interior designer at Danube Homes, Kampala, the sleeper sofas are usually twice as heavy as ordinary chairs.

“Heavy micro fabric makes the sofa more durable with less chances of sagging,” adds Leo.

Space

Out in the market, there will be sofas of different sizes.

Keeping in mind the space in your house, you will be able to pick the right sofa that will not take up much space. A chair bed tends to take less space, even when opened up. This, however will mainly benefit a single person since they are for single person use.

With maybe more than one person using the bed or depending on how often one uses the bed, it is advisable to go for a full sleeper sofa. A full-size sleeper is generally about 72 inches wide, and approximately about 90 inches long when fully opened.

However, a queen-size sleeper sofa can easily seat three people and provide a comfortable bed for two people. It will measure approximately 84 inches wide and be about 90 inches long when the bed is opened up.

The queen bed is a better and more comfortable option when one’s home space is not a problem.

The more the space one has, the bigger the field of choice in the sleeper sofa world.

Cleaning

Cleaning these sofas will depend on frequency of use. However, it should not be that hard.

For sleeper sofas that have beddings that can easily be removed, washing them will remove odour.

However, there are sofas that come self-contained.

According to Leo, cleaning solely depends on the material of the sleeper sofa.

“We suggest cleaning sprays or wax as per the quality of the upholstery of the sofas. If it is leather or bonded leather, then leather cleaner spray with cotton cloth is the preferred option. If the sofa is fabric then fabric cleaning spray is best,” he says. .

Cost

The price of sleeper sofas ranges from Shs1.2m to Shs6m depending on the type and size in different showrooms.

Along Ggaba Road, these sleeper sofas can be bought second hand at Shs2.5m to Shs3.5m depending on the size and quality.

The cleaning liquids are available in most supermarkets at between Shs11, 600 and Shs24, 000.

The sleeper sofas can either be bought as a set (with other sofas), or individually. It all depends on the person’s taste and preferences.