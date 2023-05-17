Add a touch of mystery with an Egyptian storage chest

Egyptian style decor is often considered regal, timeless and elegant. If you want to bring these elements into the heart of your home, you can use colour, textures, solid furnishings and Egyptian accessories. In the early 19th century, Napoleon carried out several military campaigns in Egypt. He was fascinated by ancient Egyptian designs and Egyptian decor. Egyptian Revival furniture and Egyptian Revival home decor became extremely popular in France, called Empire furniture, and this fashion quickly spread to the rest of Europe as well as to England, Regency furniture, and America, American Empire.

This began the neoclassical era in furniture design.

Bringing the essence of this rich, ancient culture into your home will create an atmosphere of historic intrigue. If you are not ready to go full Egyptian theme, start small with a piece of furniture such as an Egyptian chest.

The chests are typically made up of various neutral shades, with a heavier influence of sandy yellows, creams and warmer beiges. This is very reminiscent of the sand dunes which dominate the land of Egypt, bringing a very exotic theme into an interior with very little effort.

Today chests are still a popular furniture item in homes. The construction of modern chests has not changed in the last 300 years with dovetail joints being used for better quality chests and simple butted joints or mitred joints for others.

The current trend for antique and vintage furniture including wooden chests and simple storage boxes from by-gone eras with their charming patina and intriguing history and stories has seen the resurgence of old chests from many times and styles.

Placement

This piece of furniture is not limited to certain spaces which makes it easy to go decorate with. Whether it is the bedroom, lounge, or reading room the chest will add that mystical ambiance to the space. Even better, these chests suit both traditional and modern spaces. Simply because, they are carried forward from many years ago and still hold a royal and wealthy touch to them.

If you consider placing them out of sight, you can still have them lay somewhere under your bed, or in the dressing room or even covered up with an artistic hand-made blanket when placed in the hallway or lounge.

Egyptian furniture was so well made and the current ones are not that different, so it is much more rewarding showing off these chests in open spaces where they easily catch your guest’s eye.

The Egyptian chest offers a range of functions from serving as a cosmetics box, storing treasures or documentation to decorating spaces.

Maintenance

Everything wears out if not given the proper care it so requires. Even with this make of chests, caution must be observed by users. It is okay to store it all, but just not every kind of it. While storing items in here, one ought to ensure they are not wet or perishable since this equipment cannot survive moisture conditions. The chest comes with mini-stands that do not allow for it to sit on wet floors. The item can be cleaned by gently dusting off dirt with a dry cloth from its top covering.