Add comfort to your space with bean bag chairs

A bean bag chair is a unique piece of furniture, rapidly gaining popularity and becoming accepted as an alternative to traditional seats.

As the name suggests, beans bag chairs are sealed bags containing dried beans, pellets or expanded polystyrene. There are many different types of bean bag chairs available in thousands of sizes, shapes and styles, from children’s playrooms to office lounges. It is, therefore, impossible for one not to find what they want.

Choosing the right bean bag chair will impact on your lifestyle in new fun ways you never thought of before. Here are reasons why you need to get these fun seats in your life

Comfortable with therapeutic benefits

This is the one feature that attracts everyone to bean bag chairs. They are incredibly comfortable to seat and sleep in because they adjust to the shape of your body.

Whether you are lying on your back, side, and stomach or sitting upright, the bean bag chair will conform to the contours of your body so that it supports your spine, muscles and joints, allowing you to relax completely.

Beatrice Nansamba, a resident of Wandegeya, says ever since she bought herself a bean bag, she no longer sits on her couch.

“It is comfortable it will be the only chair you sit in, especially after a long day’’ Nansamba says.

There are high tech bean bags that come with heat pads on the inside used during cold weather, especially for the elderly. Others have massaging pads that work on all muscles in your body to relieve tension.

Bean bag chairs are great for sitting on if you spend a lot of time in front of a computer, the relaxation that comes from sitting in a bean-bag chair helps alleviate neck and shoulder tension.

Fun and stylish

Bean bags have a sense of fun about them that you do not get from other pieces of furniture around your home. Their range of styles and seating options is tremendous; they come in every colour and pattern you can imagine.

Throw a bean bag into a living room, and all of a sudden, the whole space takes on a different character because they fit in with almost any decorating theme. They are fun and stylish, you are sure to find more than one that works for your decorating style.

Environmentally friendly

If you care about your environment, bean bags are a solutions to all those trees getting cut down for furniture. Deforestation is a serious global issue as the loss of trees contributes to global warming and pollution. With bean bag chairs, you are improving the environment because there is no wood used.

Easy to clean

Regular chairs are difficult to clean and may be costly to have them professionally cleaned. With bean bags, you do not have to worry because they have removable covers that are easy to clean. Those that do not have removable covers can be scrubbed and sun-dried since the filling is water resistant. So if you have young children, the removable covers will prevent a lot of spillage and damage to the chairs.

Durable

One of the best things about bean-bag chairs is their durability. You do not have to worry about screaming at the children to get off the furniture. In most cases, traditional furniture needs to be replaced after some time because of wear and tear, but good quality bean bag chairs can last for a lifetime.

Suitable for outside use

Place your chair by the pool and spend all day sitting in comfort. The fabric is sturdy, waterproof and the filling is robust, which is why hotels and resorts routinely use them around the pool or on the beach.

Cost

While some designer bean bags can be expensive, by and large, these chairs are very affordable compared to other furniture. If you have a small living space or you are just starting out in life and cannot afford to buy a sofa, you can get one or two bean bag chairs. You can either buy a bean bag chair off –the- shelf, or have it custom made.